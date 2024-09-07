Head-on collision involving two cars on coast road

No one was injured, States of Jersey Police said [BBC]

Police are appealing for witnesses after a head-on collision on La Route De La Haule.

Officers were called to the crash at about 16:45 BST on Friday, after a blue Volkswagen Golf, which was heading west, and a white Renault Kangoo heading east, collided.

No one was injured, the States of Jersey Police said.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage has been urged to contact the force or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously.

