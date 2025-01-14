Head of hostage NGO believes US journalist Tice still in Syria

Firas Makdesi
Updated ·2 min read

(This Jan. 13 story has been corrected to show Zakka has U.S. citizenship, in paragraph 3)

By Firas Makdesi

DAMASCUS (Reuters) - The head of an American organisation focused on hostage releases said on Monday he believes U.S. journalist Austin Tice was still being held in Syria by people loyal to toppled leader Bashar al-Assad.

Speaking to Reuters in Damascus, Nizar Zakka said he believed Tice was being held by "very few people in a safe house in order to do an exchange or a deal".

Zakka, a Lebanese businessman who was held in Iran for four years until 2019 on charges of spying, later became a U.S. citizen. He is the president of Hostage Aid Worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has traveled to Syria multiple times following Assad's ouster by rebels on Dec. 8 in a bid to track down Tice, a former U.S. Marine and a freelance journalist who was abducted in 2012 while reporting in Damascus on the uprising against Assad.

Zakka said his group's own investigation had revealed Tice was still in Syria, and that "a lot of progress" had been made in his hunt in recent weeks. But he added that Syria's new rulers, led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), had not provided much assistance.

"We were hoping that HTS would help us more, but unfortunately HTS did not help us because they had their own concerns," he said.

Zakka said he had no information on Tice's precise location but suspected that a deal, possibly involving pressure from Assad's ally Russia, could see the American journalist released.

Tice was detained at a checkpoint in Daraya, near Damascus, in August 2012. Reuters was first to report that Tice managed to slip out of his cell in 2013 and was seen moving between houses in the streets of Damascus' upscale Mazzeh neighborhood.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was recaptured soon after his escape, likely by forces who answered directly to Assad, current and former U.S. officials said.

Tice's mother Debra has voiced hope that upheaval in Syria will lead to freedom for her son and has expressed gratitude for efforts by journalists and other civilians searching for him, including from Hostage Aid Worldwide.

Zakka said he was in regular touch with Debra.

"She gave us all the power and the support for us to make it happen, to find Austin and to work for Austin," he said.

(Reporting by Firas Makdesi; Writing by Maya Gebeily; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Jon Boyle)

Latest Stories

  • Turkey detains 2013 bombing suspect inside Syria

    Turkey's intelligence agency conducted a cross-border operation inside Syria and seized a man suspected of perpetrating a 2013 bomb attack near the Syrian border that killed dozens of people, a Turkish security source said on Monday. At the time, Turkey accused a group loyal to Syria's then-President Bashar al-Assad of carrying out the attacks.

  • Syrians hope for a future without Russia, but it may not be easy

    With the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime, Russia lost a key all in the Middle East - but it still hopes to keeps its military bases in Syria.

  • Elections task force watching Liberal race for signs of foreign interference

    OTTAWA — The Liberal party's leadership race will be monitored by Canada's elections intelligence task force for signs of foreign interference, national security adviser Nathalie Drouin said Monday.

  • Danny Williams says N.L. can do better in Churchill Falls deal, insists criticism isn’t partisan

    Former Newfoundland and Labrador premier Danny Williams says Quebec’s bargaining power should be weakened because that province is running out of time to strike a deal, whereas N.L. has the upper hand. Williams says the starting point for electricity rates should be double what’s in the memorandum of understanding between the two provinces.

  • Canada's only international public transit service dominates Windsor's 2025 budget talks

    City council is being told to find a way to spend more money on Transit Windsor instead of a agreeing to a proposed service reduction.The topic dominated the city's public delegation period focusing on the 2025 capital and operating budget.People have had 10 days to review the budget pitched by Mayor Drew Dilkens.That budget, if approved, will increase the tax levy by 2.9 per cent. Multiple delegations focused on a proposed $1.4-million cut to Transit Windsor's budget that's listed in the budget

  • Police look to crack down on violence in Toronto's tow truck industry

    Toronto police have launched a new task force to address a rise in crime and violence linked to the tow truck industry, saying nearly all of the shootings they've responded to in the new year have been linked to towing-related disputes.So far this year, seven out of the 10 shootings Toronto police have responded to have been related to the tow truck industry, Insp. Paul Krawczyk with the Toronto Police Service said Monday."That's clearly not acceptable. It's a lot of public fear out there. And a

  • Centreville death result of intimate partner violence: police

    A 28-year-old man is accused of second-degree murder and arson with disregard to human life after the body of a 22-year-old woman was located in a home in Centreville, N.S., on Saturday. Nicola Seguin has the story.

  • Hurricane-force winds cause widespread damage in Alaska's largest city

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Thousands of residents across Alaska’s largest city were still without power Monday, a day after a powerful storm brought hurricane-force winds that downed power lines, damaged trees, forced more than a dozen planes to divert, and caused a pedestrian bridge over a highway to partially collapse.

  • Man arrested in Montreal after stabbing leaves woman critically injured

    A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that left a woman critically injured in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough Monday afternoon.Responding to 911 calls, officers found the injured woman near the corner of St-Urbain and Marie-Anne streets around 3:10 p.m., according to police spokesperson Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant.The woman sustained injuries to her upper body and was rushed to hospital, said Brabant, who could not provide further details about the victim.Later i

  • 'Nobody deserves that torture': Sister of disabled woman who starved to death testifies at inquest

    Florence Girard was so small when she died that she "looked like a child" in her casket, according to her younger sister. "She deserved so much better," said Sharon Bursey, who brought a large family photo of Girard to the stand with her on day one of the coroner's inquest into her sister's death."She was loved. Nobody deserves that torture," said Bursey.Girard, who was born with Down syndrome, was 54 years old when starved to death in October 2018 while living in the home of care provider Astri

  • High winds have worsened Cal wildfires. What makes them?

    High winds have been a key ingredient of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, and after a brief lull at the end of last week they are forecast to intensify through the middle of this week.

  • Métis National Council begins high-stakes trial against former leaders

    The Métis National Council is getting its day in court.After three years of litigation, the embattled and weakened MNC on Monday kicked off a high-stakes civil trial against former leaders and consultants, with 68 days of hearings scheduled and more than 1,200 exhibits already submitted in Toronto's Ontario Superior Court of Justice.Senior Métis leaders are expected to testify at length over the next nine weeks, providing a rare look inside operations at two formerly allied entities while puttin

  • Sherwood Elementary students getting longer spring break ahead of new school opening

    Students at Sherwood Elementary School in Charlottetown were already expecting an extra three weeks of summer vacation. Now, they'll have an extra three days of March Break, too. The longer-than-expected spring break comes as the new elementary school prepares to open its doors in March after more than two years of construction. Those three extra days off for students — one at the beginning of the break and two at the end — will provide time for staff to move everything from the old building int

  • A coup for Pablo Rodriguez as the Quebec Liberal leadership race begins

    The MNA for Marguerite-Bourgeoys, Frédéric Beauchemin, explains why he bowed out of the race and is backing Rodriguez, despite having said he and other federal Liberals spent "like drunken sailors."

  • Gaza ceasefire deal close after 'breakthrough' in Doha

    DOHA/CAIRO/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Negotiators will meet in Doha on Tuesday to finalise details of a plan to end the war in Gaza which has upended the Middle East, after U.S. President Joe Biden indicated a ceasefire and hostage release deal was imminent. Mediators gave Israel and Hamas a final draft of an agreement on Monday, an official briefed on the negotiations said, after a midnight "breakthrough" in talks attended by envoys of both Biden and President-elect Donald Trump. David Barnea, director of Israel's spy service Mossad, Ronen Bar director of Israel's Shin Bet internal security, Steve Witkoff, Trump's incoming Middle East envoy; Brett McGurk, Biden's outgoing Middle East envoy and Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani were hoping to hammer out a deal.

  • See the new Quebec-made electric buses entering service on Montreal's North Shore

    The Quebec government wants more than half of public bus fleets to be electric by the end of this decade. Exo, a Montreal-area commuter transit service, is purchasing some electric vehicles as a part of an effort to improve its offering in places like Saint-Eustache, Que., and Deux-Montagnes, Que.

  • Jewish organizations outraged after kosher restaurant location, office broken into

    Two Jewish organizations say they are outraged after a kosher restaurant business was broken into at two locations in separate incidents in the Greater Toronto Area in the past few days.According to The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies and the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto, the Jewish-owned business of La Briut was targeted in both break-ins. The office of La Briut in the area of Yonge Street and Doncaster Avenue in Markham was broken into, vandalized and sprayed with

  • The race to replace Justin Trudeau: Who's in and who's out

    In the days since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he'll be stepping down as leader, the list of potential candidates to replace him has considerably thinned.The Liberal Party announced they will choose their next leader — and Canada's next prime minister — on March 9. Hopefuls have until Jan. 23 to declare their candidacy.Here's a look at who's declared their intentions, who's still thinking it over and who is out.Who's in Jaime BattisteJaime Battiste, Liberal MP for Sydney-Victoria in N

  • Andrew Parsons slams Danny Williams’ criticism, says government done ‘cleaning up’ Muskrat Falls

    Energy Minister Andrew Parsons called a news conference after former premier Danny Williams said publicly he doesn’t think N.L. is getting the best out of a proposed Churchill Falls deal with Quebec. Parsons says Williams needs to check his facts.

  • Hopes rise for women and children's hospital

    An NHS trust says it has funding for two projects, so that a new hospital "remains on course".