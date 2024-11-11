Head of key Japan opposition party admits extra-marital affair
TOKYO (Reuters) - Yuichiro Tamaki, the head of the Japanese opposition party that has emerged as kingmaker as lawmakers select the next prime minister on Monday, said a tabloid report about his extra-marital affair was "basically true".
"I apologise for the trouble caused," the head of the Democratic Party for the People (DPP) told reporters at a hastily called news conference after tabloid SmartFlash reported the affair on Monday.
"The facts reported this morning are basically true."
