Head of key Japan opposition party admits extra-marital affair

Yuichiro Tamaki, head of the opposition Democratic Party for the People (DPP), speaks at an interview with Reuters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Yuichiro Tamaki, the head of the Japanese opposition party that has emerged as kingmaker as lawmakers select the next prime minister on Monday, said a tabloid report about his extra-marital affair was "basically true".

"I apologise for the trouble caused," the head of the Democratic Party for the People (DPP) told reporters at a hastily called news conference after tabloid SmartFlash reported the affair on Monday.

"The facts reported this morning are basically true."

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)