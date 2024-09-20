Head of rodeo company speaks out after devastating loss of horses
Head of rodeo company speaks out after devastating loss of horses
Head of rodeo company speaks out after devastating loss of horses
This former Buffalo Sabres forward had NHL offers but elected to sign an AHL deal to join the Toronto Maple Leafs organization.
Berube led the skates with Groups A and B before Marlies head coach John Gruden headed the camp for Group C.
The NBA legend’s custom-built estate is under contract to be sold after languishing on the market for 12-plus years.
Robert Saleh appeared to try to give Aaron Rodgers a hug after the Jets' second TD on "Thursday Night Football."
The Boston Bruins have added a goalie to their training camp roster.
With only 117 in MLB history, an immaculate inning is rarer than a no-hitter.
Baby Benoit was an early present for the Laval, Qc. native, who celebrated his 26th birthday on Sept. 19.
An 86-year-old woman who had suffered a suspected heart attack waited 25 hours in a hospital corridor for a ward bed - before giving up and going home. Maria Bodea, 86, had a suspected heart attack failure at home and was taken to St Helier Hospital, Sutton, London, by ambulance. But there were no ward beds available and the gran-of-two was put on a trolley bed in a corridor with up to 20 others, her family say. Widow Maria and her daughter Sanda Ghiurcusor, 57, were stationed next to a door leading outside, forcing them to wear wooly hats to keep warm. A spokesperson for Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust said: “While we always do our best for our patients, these are not the conditions we want to care for them in and we are really sorry that Mrs Bodea did not have a good experience. “When our services are exceptionally busy, as they are at the moment, we sometimes have to care for people in other areas of the hospital until a suitable bed becomes available - this is always only a temporary measure and patients are supervised by clinical teams at all times.”
This former Philadelphia Flyers forward will finally be hanging up the skates after the 2024-25 season.
Ben Askren didn't hold back on Conor McGregor after his fight with Michael Chandler officially fell through. McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) was scheduled to return from a three-year layoff to face Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) at UFC 303 in June but withdrew after…
Former Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was captured on newly released video throwing a punch toward his wife, putting his MLB future in jeopardy.
This former Boston Bruins forward got a big promotion.
Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield appeared on the "Casa De Klub" podcast and said players were "stressed out" with Tom Brady leading the team.
Week 3 in the NFL will undoubtedly feature some major twists between the start of Sunday and the end of the "Monday Night Football" doubleheader.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don dives into some of the most deceiving stats through two weeks of the NFL season.
Jalen Reagor asked for his release from the Patriots, his agent told Yahoo Sports.
Johnny Gaudreau, an 11-year NHL veteran, was killed in a bicycle crash alongside his brother Matthew Gaudreau last month
Running back's been a surprising position in 2024 with unheralded names leading the way. Here's five RBs who could step up in Week 3.
Isiah Pacheco's broken leg opens the door for his backups in Kansas City. How do Carson Steele, Samaje Perine stack up among this week's starters?
Injuries can make or break your fantasy season. Here is the latest news on the NFL's biggest stars with injury questions heading into Week 3.