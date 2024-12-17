The head of Russia's chemical weapons was killed when a scooter bomb exploded in Moscow

Russia's head of chemical weapons was killed on Tuesday when a bomb in a scooter in Moscow went off.

His assistant also died in the attack, the country's investigative committee said.

Ukraine was behind the attack, a Ukrainian Security Service source told BI.

A high-ranking Russian general responsible for Russia's chemical weapons was killed on Tuesday by a bomb placed in a scooter.

Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops, was killed by a bomb planted in a scooter parked on a street in Moscow, the country's investigative committee said in a statement on Telegram on Tuesday.

"According to the investigation, on the morning of December 17, an explosive device was detonated in a scooter parked next to the entrance of a residential building on Ryazansky Prospekt in Moscow," the statement said.

"As a result of the incident, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Igor Kirillov and his assistant were killed," it added.

The committee said it had opened a criminal case into the murder of two servicemen in Moscow.

The statement said investigators and forensic experts were working at the scene.

The Russian investigations committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

A source inside Ukraine's Security Service with knowledge of the attack told BI the agency was behind Kirillov's death.

They said that a scooter with explosives was detonated when Kirillov and his assistant were entering a house on Ryazansky Prospekt in Moscow.

BI couldn't independently verify the claim.

"Kirillov was a war criminal and an absolutely legitimate target," the source said, accusing Kirillov of giving orders to use banned chemical weapons against Ukrainian forces.

"Such an inglorious end awaits all those who kill Ukrainians. Retribution for war crimes is inevitable," they added.

Kirillov is the most prominent military official to be killed since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, according to the Financial Times.

He was sanctioned by the UK in October for the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine, including the choking agent chloropicrin.

Kirillov's death follows a string of similar attacks, some of which sources said were the work of Ukraine's Security Service or other agencies.

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chair of Russia's Security Council and a former Russian president, described Kirillov's killing as a terrorist attack, and offered his condolences to Kirillov's family, per the TASS news agency.

He also said that Ukraine would pay for its actions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

