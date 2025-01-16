Thames Valley police chief suspended amid gross misconduct allegations

Chief constable Jason Hogg has been suspended with immediate effect over concerns about failure to investigate the conduct of a colleague.

The head of Thames Valley police has been suspended with immediate effect amid allegations of gross misconduct.

Chief constable Jason Hogg is being investigated by the Independent Office of Police Conduct, the police watchdog said on Thursday, after concerns were raised about the failure to investigate the conduct of a colleague.

The IOPC’s director of operations, Steve Noonan, said: “We are investigating the conduct of the chief constable of Thames Valley police, Jason Hogg, as part of an ongoing independent investigation.

“The investigation relates to concerns that, between 2016 and 2020, he and another senior TVP officer failed to properly investigate allegations that a former senior TVP officer retained a significant amount of sensitive police information after they left the force.

“As part of our independent investigation, which started in April 2023, the chief constable will be served with a notice of investigation for potential gross misconduct, relating to alleged breaches of the police standards of professional behaviour regarding honesty and integrity, and duties and responsibilities. A second senior TVP officer is under investigation for potential misconduct.

“This does not mean that disciplinary proceedings will necessarily follow. At the end of our investigation, we will decide whether any officers should face disciplinary proceedings. No criminal offences have been identified as part of this investigation.”

The force’s police and crime commissioner, Matthew Barber, said the matters related to “alleged breaches of the standards of professional behaviour amounting to failure in duties and responsibilities” and a “lack of honesty and integrity”.

Barber said in a statement: “I emphasise that the decision to suspend is a neutral act. It has no bearing on any indication of guilt and should not be seen as such.

“This announcement will come as a shock to many across Thames Valley, especially to our hard-working police officers and staff, but it is right that any allegations of this serious nature are dealt with consistently and investigated properly and thoroughly.

“I urge the IOPC to conclude their investigations and to present evidence as swiftly as possible.”

The force’s deputy chief constable, Ben Snuggs, will fulfil Hogg’s duties until a temporary chief constable is appointed, Barber said, adding that an interim appointment would be made by the end of January.

Snuggs said: “I want to reassure everyone across Thames Valley that we will continue to serve, protect and respond to our communities as normal.

“Our officers, staff and volunteers remain fully committed to serving the public, tackling crime, serving victims and building trust in our communities.”

Hogg was appointed as Thames Valley’s police chief in April 2023, and has been with the force since 2016.

Thames Valley police said they are not in a position to make any further comment on the investigation.