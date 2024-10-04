Heading into lingering heat for Friday in Sacramento

Associated Press

The chief operating officer of Truth Social's parent company has resigned and the company must hand over almost 800,000 shares to one of its investors as part of a court ruling, according to a regulatory filing. COO Andrew Northwall resigned from Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. late last month, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission filing, adding that the company plans to “transition his duties internally.” The SEC filing also disclosed that a Delaware court ruled last month that 785,825 shares of Trump Media must be released to ARC Global Investments II. Both parties have been feuding over how many shares ARC was owed after Trump Media combined with Digital World Acquisition Corp. The court said that ARC and Trump Media have the option to file an appeal within 30 days after its final order.