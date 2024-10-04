Heading into lingering heat for Friday in Sacramento
KCRA Meteorologist Tamara Berg shows how temps will stay well above average this weekend and details when cooler changes arrive next week.
KCRA Meteorologist Tamara Berg shows how temps will stay well above average this weekend and details when cooler changes arrive next week.
The lifelong Republican's zing came during a joint rally appearance with Donald Trump's Democratic rival, Kamala Harris.
Laurence Tribe recalled saying one word to himself over and over and over again while reading the document.
Donald Trump launched into an unhinged attack on Liz Cheney after the former Republican congresswoman denounced him in a speech at a Kamala Harris campaign event on Thursday afternoon.“Liz Cheney lost her Congressional Seat by the largest margin in the history of Congress for a sitting Representative,” he fumed in a Truth Social post after the former Wyoming rep’s remarks. “The people of Wyoming are really smart! She is a low IQ War Hawk that, as a member of the J6 Unselect Committee of Politica
A Colorado judge threw the book at a MAGA folk hero on Thursday after bizarre scenes in court that included “magnetic mattresses” and courtroom outbursts. Tina Peters, the infamous election-denying Colorado clerk who tried to help Donald Trump overturn 2020 election results, was sentenced to nine years in prison—a far cry from probation, as her attorneys had asked for. Peters, 68, was found guilty last month of allowing a man associated with MyPillow’s Mike Lindell to enter the Mesa County elect
Kevin Smith did an interview and spilled about Ben Affleck and J.Lo's divorce—check out his quotes.
The conservative lawyer put a whole new taunting spin on one GOP line of attack.
What a truly weird time to be alive.
The chief operating officer of Truth Social's parent company has resigned and the company must hand over almost 800,000 shares to one of its investors as part of a court ruling, according to a regulatory filing. COO Andrew Northwall resigned from Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. late last month, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission filing, adding that the company plans to “transition his duties internally.” The SEC filing also disclosed that a Delaware court ruled last month that 785,825 shares of Trump Media must be released to ARC Global Investments II. Both parties have been feuding over how many shares ARC was owed after Trump Media combined with Digital World Acquisition Corp. The court said that ARC and Trump Media have the option to file an appeal within 30 days after its final order.
Allan Lichtman has correctly predicted the result of nine of out 10 presidential elections since 1984
Trump lawyer Alina Habba said in an interview Thursday that she expects to be hit with an “onslaught of litigation” with less than 35 days until the presidential election. Habba made the remarks in the context of comments about special counsel Jack Smith’s 165-page filing that was unsealed Wednesday by a Washington, D.C., federal court.…
From a gesture of good will to a legal nightmare.
Jim Acosta was clearly frustrated with Corey Lewandowski.
Luke Bryan has commented on the polarizing conversation surrounding Beyoncé‘s CMA Awards snub for her chart-topping “Cowboy Carter” album. Bryan, a co-host of the 2024 CMA Awards, was prompted by Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” to share his thoughts on Beyoncé’s lack of awards at the upcoming ceremony. Her “Cowboy Carter” album and …
"This becomes so challenging that I often cry myself to sleep at night."
Amanda Hovanec, 37, pleaded guilty to distributing a controlled substance that resulted in the death of her husband Timothy in April 2022
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi opted for a non-traditional wedding cake for their secret Italian wedding at Villa Cetinale in Florence
10 forwards, seven defensemen, three goalies sent to AHL, one placed on waivers for purposes of reassignment
It's not easy staying low-key in Canada's largest city when you're the size of a small pickup truck. Being a famous NBA legend doesn't help, either.
The "Late Show" host pointed to the special counsel's "damning language" in his 165-page filing on Trump.
Arguably one of her biggest easter eggs to date, Taylor Swift just proved everybody doubting her wrong.