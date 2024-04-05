Heading to the mountains this weekend? Here’s what CHP says you can do to prepare

The California Highway Patrol’s Sonora Office reported a dramatic increase in calls for service in the past two days and urged Stanislaus County residents to take precautions when traveling into the mountains.

CHP Sonora responded to 83 calls between 2 p.m. on Thursday and 8 a.m. on Friday — a 337% increase from the average number of calls the office receives during the same time period, according to Officer Joshua McKernan.

In Modesto, cold temperatures and precipitation brought rain and hail on Thursday. In Sonora, it brought 6.6 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

McKernan said that an early-spring snow can cause an increase in road hazards because pine trees have regrown their leaves, which buckle the branches that support them.

No fatalities or major injuries were reported from any of the collisions, crashes and stuck vehicles called in, but McKernan said there are a few things residents should do before traversing snowy mountain roads.

What do you need I need to do?

McKernan said it’s crucial to have snow traction devices on your vehicle’s tires. These include chains, cables, socks or other products approved by the California Department of Transportation to help you drive safely in icy conditions. The tires themselves should be rated for snow to avoid traction loss.

“Even if you have four-wheel-drive, or all-wheel-drive, you’re required to at least carry snow traction devices with you,” said McKernan, who added that residents should check to see if chains are required along their route before they set off.

CHP also recommends just slowing down when driving during or after inclement weather.

“One of the big factors is people drive too fast in inclement weather which makes you slide more in the rain but then snow is even worse,” said McKernan. “So slow down and then (make) sure you have a larger space buffer.

McKernan urged drivers to pack extra warm clothes, blankets and water in case drivers get stuck on a less-traveled road and have to wait for them to respond. He added that drivers should also top-off on gas before they come up.

The NWS forecasts that frost conditions in the Sonora area will continue through the weekend.