Headlines: Club closure, shot swan and two moons

Chasers nightclub will close after more than four decades [Chasers nightclub]

The announcement that a beloved nightclub in Bristol was to close made headlines in the West this week, along with the sale of the city's "iconic" Turbo Island.

Chasers will shut its doors on Christmas Eve after being run by four generations of the same family since 1980.

Making the announcement on Facebook on Thursday night, the owners blamed the closure on a lack of footfall.

They said the hospitality industry had taken a "huge impact" due to the cost of living and was a "fraction of what it once was".

The land has been used by high street drinkers and homeless people for a long time as a place to congregate [PRSC]

Bristol Live reported on Turbo Island being sold to an anonymous buyer.

Chief Reporter Tristan Cork said: "Mystery surrounds the furore of one of Bristol's most iconic spots after the land was bought by a buyer just hours before it was due to be auctioned.

"The auctioneers told community groups who had offered to buy it before it went under the hammer to the highest bidder that there was no chance of a sale outside the auction process - but that appears to be exactly what has happened."

Bristol's Stokes Croft Land Trust (SCLT) had said it was “extremely disappointed” the current owners had rejected its £100,000 offer for a community purchase.

Tributes have been paid this week to Alfie Gray, 18, who died in a motorbike accident last month [Family Handout]

The Weston Mercury paid tribute to 18-year-old Alfie Gray who died in a motorbike crash on the A370 in Somerset last month.

The former Priory School student was hailed by family, friends and those in his community as "a kind, gentle and compassionate teenager who thought of others before himself."

A post on the Mercury's Facebook page from his mother, Jen Gray, read: "This is my boy.

"Hold your loved ones close as you never know when the last moment will be."

The pine marten was captured on cameral at the Longleat Estate for the first time [Longleat]

There was excitement on the Longleat Estate in Wiltshire this week as a native pine marten was captured on camera for the first time.

A number of the species, which became extinct in the South West more than 100 years ago, was released into woods across Dartmoor earlier this year.

ITV West Country posted footage of the rare mammal and quoted Dr Tom Lewis, conservation and research manager at Longleat, saying: "They are notoriously elusive creatures and it is very exciting not just to have caught one on camera but also to have one living here."

The swan was found with multiple pellets in its head, neck and leg [Vale Wildlife Hospital]

The tragic report of a juvenile mute swan found shot with multiple pellets in its head, neck and leg caused concern for Vale Wildlife Hospital in Gloucestershire.

The swan had to be put down as staff were unable to save it.

A post by the hospital said it was seeing more "intentional injuries to helpless, innocent wildlife, which makes you feel like you're really fighting a losing battle".

Luke Jerram's art installation in Bridgwater Docks became partially-submerged on Wednesday [BBC]

The Bridgwater Mercury covered the "partial eclipse" of artist Luke Jerram's moon installation which had become submerged in Bridgwater Docks.

Based on data from Nasa, the internally-lit sculpture has a diameter of 10m and floats on the water. It's creator said the spectacle at night could be "extraordinary".

Digital reporter, Seth Dellow, quoted the council saying: "While this incredible artwork presents a unique opportunity for Bridgwater, being its first showing, it also comes with its own set of challenges."

The Hunter's Moon drew visitors to Glastonbury Tor on Thursday night [Somerset Live]

Finally, from a replica moon to the real thing: The Hunter's Moon spectacle on Thursday night was the most clicked story for Somerset Live.

Senior lifestyle content editor, Charlotte Smith, said: "Up and down the country, Brits will be treated to a dazzling celestial phenomenon."

More on this story

Related internet links