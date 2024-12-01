Headlines: Floods, Sir Rod and a classic car comeback

Five people and two dogs had to be rescued from Bathampton Mill, near Bath, after the River Avon burst its banks [Avon Fire and Rescue]

Widespread flooding was one of the big stories this week after Storm Bert swept through the West, bringing more than 80% of November's average monthly rainfall in less than 48 hours.

Glastonbury Festival caused a sensation when it announced that Sir Rod Stewart would be performing next summer.

The return of a classic car brand and news that former prisoners would be running a cafe gained a lot of attention in Bristol.

Here is a selection of the most-read stories in the region this week.

Town Bridge in Bradford-on-Avon reopened to traffic after severe flooding prompted a closure [Bradford-on-Avon Town Council]

As well as torrential rain, Storm Bert also brought strong winds that caused extensive disruption on the roads and railways, and caused flights to be cancelled.

Residents in Bradford-on-Avon were among many communities faced with an extensive clean-up after the town was badly hit by flooding when the River Avon burst its banks.

ITV West Country showed a video of fire crews rescuing five people and two dogs from Bathampton Mill, near Bath.

The news that Rod Stewart would be playing in the legends slot at next year's Glastonbury Festival created a lot of interest [BBC]

The news that Rod Stewart will perform at Glastonbury next year made the headlines for local media outlets.

It was announced to fans on Facebook that the 79-year-old rock star will play the coveted Sunday afternoon legends slot, 23 years after his last appearance at the festival.

Sir Rod said he was "proud, ready and more than able to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury" next June.

Tamzin Hall, 17, died after being hit by a car on the M5 on 11 November [BBC]

Somerset Live covered the heartbreaking tribute from a mother to her teenage daughter, who died on the M5 after getting out of a police vehicle.

Tamzin Hall, 17, from Wellington, Somerset, sustained fatal injuries when she was struck by a car between Taunton and Bridgwater on 11 November.

Amy Hall, her mother, said: "Tamzin was the most kindest, caring, loving, loyal girl ever."

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which is investigating the incident, has served two police officers with misconduct notices for a "potential breach of their duties and responsibilities".

Bristol 24/7 reported that Bristol Cars is to make a comeback with the release of a limited edition model next year [Bristol 24/7]

Bristol Cars is to make a comeback following investment from a property magnate, according to Bristol 24/7.

Reporter, Milan Perera, wrote that the company "synonymous with luxury, performance and British craftsmanship" would be making a limited edition Bristol Fighter due for release next year.

Six major housing developments across Somerset, including this one at Orchard Grove in Taunton, are awaiting completion [Barrett Photographers]

The announcement that nearly 8,000 homes could be "delivered with greater speed" in Somerset sparked a lot of interest.

Somerset Live reported on six major development sites being planned by the council, if a bid to the government's New Homes Accelerator fund is successful.

The fund aims to speed up the delivery of large-scale housing developments across England which have been delayed.

The sites include Orchard Grove in Taunton, Selwood Garden Community in Frome and Brimsmore Key Site in Yeovil.

The Key Cafe is being built and run by former prisoners [Supplied]

A new coffee shop in Bristol being built and run by former prisoners garnered a lot of attention.

According to Secret Bristol, the Key Cafe, set to open on Gloucester Road, aims to help reduce reoffending rates by providing practical skills and work experience to people transitioning from prison.

Established by The Restore Trust, an organisation dedicated to rehabilitation, the venue is described as "a lifeline for those seeking a fresh start".

The all-female staff at Krew Barbers are sporting moustaches to promote conversations with male clients about their health [Somerset Live]

Somerset Live covered the all-female barber shop in Crewkerne, where staff are sporting moustaches for Movember to promote conversations about health with their male clients.

Senior reporter, Nancy Connolly, said that Krew Barbers was "breaking through gender barriers for a good cause" and that there was a serious side to it as men are not as forthcoming about their health issues.

Not a lot of work goes on in Bertie's new home office [RSPCA]

Finally, some light-hearted news about Bertie, the one-eyed rescue cat, who is "now living the high life" according to ITV West Country.

Bertie was just 12 weeks old when he was taken in by West Hatch Animal Centre in Taunton to have his right eye removed after suffering from severe cat flu.

Adopted by Hannah Lawson, from Taunton, he has quickly become part of the family.

"My husband, Andy, works from home, so we wanted to give Bertie an office too so they could both work from home together - except all Bertie does is sleep in it," Mrs Lawson said.

