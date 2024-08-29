Headmaster brought in to lift private school hit by sex abuse scandal quits

Peter Roberts is to leave after 18 months as headmaster of Ampleforth College, York - Lorne Campbell/Guzelian

The head of a top private boarding school who was brought in to save the college following sex abuse allegations has stepped down for medical reasons.

Peter Roberts, headmaster of Ampleforth College in York, has resigned a year and a half after taking up the role.

Alumni and parents at the school received an email on Thursday informing them of Mr Roberts’ departure, just days before the pupils are set to return from the summer holidays.

Edward Sparrow, chairman of governors at Ampleforth, said the move was “unexpected”, and came after Mr Roberts notified him at the end of June that he had received medical advice to step down.

“This was very sad news indeed. Peter joined Ampleforth in January 2023 with an agreed mission to re-establish the college as the leading Catholic boarding school in Europe,” he said.

“In his two years with us, he has built confidence, increased numbers and is making excellent progress on this mission which he was keen to complete.

“We owe him much and are very sorry to lose him, but he must put his health first.”

Ampleforth College in York is said to be the the leading Catholic boarding school in Europe - Richard Burdon/Alamy

Mr Roberts joined Ampleforth, which charges £46,740 a year in fees, in January 2023 to oversee a “new chapter” for the school after it was dogged by sex abuse allegations.

He will be replaced by Jon Mutton, the school’s deputy head of pastoral care, who joined the school as head of classics in 2011.

North Yorkshire Police set up Operation Ellipse in 2004 to investigate allegations of child sex abuse at the school dating back to the 1960s.

The inquiry, which concluded in 2006, led to the convictions of Fr Piers Grant-Ferris on 20 counts of indecent assault with boys in his care, and of Fr Gregory Carroll for offences against 10 pupils between 1979 and 1987.

During the investigation, several other allegations against monks and lay members of staff came to light relating to sexual abuse and inappropriate behaviour towards children at the school.

In 2018, the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) on Ampleforth found that leaders hid allegations of “appalling” abuse against pupils as young as seven to protect the church’s reputation.

Investigators suggested the true number of those who were abused was “likely to be considerably higher”.

The Department for Education (DfE) ordered the school to “cease to admit” any more students in 2020 following an “inadequate” Ofsted rating.

Ampleforth College is said to be in the English public school tradition

Ampleforth was saved from closure the following year when officials said after a subsequent Ofsted inspection that they were satisfied with the school’s progress.

As part of the assessment, DfE officials signed off an action plan by the college setting out their “long-term commitment to safeguarding excellence”.

Mr Roberts, the former head teacher of the King’s School, Canterbury, said he hoped it would usher in “a new chapter for the school… [that] will be one of consolidation and confidence”.

Mr Roberts became the first school leader in the UK to pledge not to pass on VAT to parents in an interview with The Telegraph.

He later rescinded the offer and said that while the school would “do all” it could to avoid passing on VAT to parents, it couldn’t make any promises.

It comes after the headmaster of Eton College also announced this week that he will take time off on medical grounds.

Simon Henderson, who has led the school since 2015, wrote to families on Wednesday to say that he had been advised to remain off work for several months over health reasons.

Paul Williams, Eton’s lower master, will take over as acting head until January 2025.

The 584-year-old school, which charges up to £52,749 in fees, has yet to announce how it intends to deal with the Government’s VAT charge on private schools which will come into force that same month.