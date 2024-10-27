Heads up, drivers: Expect delays on these 2 SLO County highways today. Here’s why

Heads up SLO County, drivers: CHP warned of traffic delays because of cable wires running across two major roads Sunday.

According to a CHP post on Facebook, PG&E was going to be pulling wires across Highway 1 and Highway 41.

Delays were expected along north and south Highway 1 from Morro Bay Boulevard to Highway 41, as well as along Highway 41 from Atascadero to Morro Bay, between 7:15 a.m. until 1 p.m.

“Traffic will be intermittently stopped,” the post read. “If in a hurry, please choose an alternate route.”