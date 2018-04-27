Heads up! ‘Fortnite’ meteors crash to earth as Epic teases what’s next

Following weeks of speculation and teases about the potential crash of a number of meteors spotted in Fortnite’s sky, deep impact has now begun and players are reporting masses of meteors crashing down during matches. What this means for the future of the game is still up in the air, though Epic has teased Fortnite Season 4 with some curiously meteoric artwork.

Although still a relatively new game, Fortnite has been hit with a few crises over the last seven months. This latest one is much more thematic than a server problem though. Meteors have been spotted in the sky for some time, leading to mass speculation about what that means and if they were to crash, what would happen? Some players suggested they could be used to permanently alter the map by knocking down the maligned Tilted Towers area. Speculation was only enforced a few days ago when Epic added a message and image to TVs across the battle royale map, which some decoded and translated to: “They don’t want us to k…”

Although the true meaning of that has yet to be revealed, the end game for whatever the meteors represent appears to have begun as they start to crash land. So far the damage appears to be only cosmetic, with trees and scenery taking the brunt of the impact, but as some commenters have stated, if one of those hits a player it’s not going to go well for them.

Only adding fuel to the fire about what this event will lead to is the teaser image Epic Games posted about Fortnite Season 4. It features not only a further hint of the rumored superhero theme of the season, but the iconography is very meteor-like, as Eurogamer highlights. What that ultimately means, is anyone’s guess, but with Fortnite Season 3 set to conclude on April 30, we don’t have long to wait to find out.

Battle. Adapt. Win. Season 4 Coming Soon pic.twitter.com/dLDnEXw8u0 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 26, 2018

If you’re playing in the final days of this season, keep your wits about you as meteors appear to be landing with increased frequency. And if you want to get ready for Season 4, how about making sure that your game is as optimized as possible.