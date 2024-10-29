Heads up, trick-or-treaters: Rain is in the forecast for Halloween night in Lexington

Rain is like for the Lexington area on Halloween evening, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a high chance of rain in the forecast for Halloween night in Central Kentucky, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS’ seven-day forecast for Lexington puts the rain chances at 80% for Thursday evening. The forecast says showers and a possible thunderstorm are likely before 11 p.m. with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half-inch.

A cold front is bringing precipitation into the region, NWS forecasters said. Some areas west of I-65 could get close to an inch of rain.

Flooding and severe weather are not expected, but 25-35 mph winds are possible, according to the NWS.

