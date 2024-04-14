Health and beauty staff to spot signs of abuse

A campaign to encourage people who work in the health and beauty industry to support clients experiencing domestic abuse is being extended to East Yorkshire.

Over 60 health and beauty professionals have signed up to the No Bad Treatment campaign since it launched in Hull in January 2023.

It offers free training for hairdressers, aestheticians, beauty therapists and students on how to spot the signs of domestic abuse among their clients.

The campaign is being launched in East Yorkshire with an online event on Tuesday 16 April.

The No Bad Treatment campaign was designed by young people aged 16-25 who attend The Warren Youth Project in Hull.

It trains health and beauty professionals to spot the signs of abuse among their clients and help them access support.

Young people from The Warren Youth Project designed the campaign [Google]

Councillor Leo Hammond, East Riding of Yorkshire Council's cabinet member for planning, communities and public protection, said: "Domestic abuse is a huge issue in our society, affecting one in four women and one in six men over their lifetime.

"On average, a victim will experience abuse 50 times before seeking help, and sadly may go to as many as five different agencies before finding the appropriate help, advice and support.

"We are aiming to educate people who may be in a position to spot the signs and signpost correctly, and so we hope to dramatically reduce this number."

The council encouraged people working in the health and beauty industry to share the details of the launch of the campaign.

The Warren Youth Project and the Domestic Violence and Abuse Partnership will be joined during the launch event by Rachel Williams, founder of Stand Up to Domestic Abuse.

