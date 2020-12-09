Health Canada approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Breaking News:

Health Canada approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Doses of the formula are expected to arrive in the country next week

Elisabetta Bianchini
COVID-19 in Canada
Health Canada has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use in the country, after the manufacturer’s Oct. 9 submission.

“Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada will closely monitor the safety of the vaccine once it is on the market and will not hesitate to take action if any safety concerns are identified,” the release from the federal government reads. “Canadians can feel confident that the review process was rigorous and that we have strong monitoring systems in place.”

The manufacturer will continue providing information to Health Canada on the safety, efficacy and quality.

The initial indication of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is for people 16 years of age or older but additional clinical trials are being run on children of all age groups.

Check out our COVID-19 in Canada topic page for latest news, tips, health updates, cases and more.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden's Pennsylvania win

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday handed a defeat to Republicans seeking to throw out up to 2.5 million mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania as they try to undo President Donald Trump's election loss, with the justices refusing to block the state from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory there. The court in a brief order rejected a request by U.S. congressman Mike Kelly, a Trump ally, and other Pennsylvania Republicans who filed a lawsuit after the Nov. 3 election arguing that the state's 2019 expansion of mail-in voting was illegal under state law. Pennsylvania was one of the pivotal states in the election, with Biden, a Democrat, defeating Trump after the Republican president won the state in 2016.

  • Travel restrictions in effect on the James Bay coast

    Travel on the James Bay coast has been restricted to urgent or emergent appointments, according to the Weeneebayko Area Health Authority (WAHA). The new measure went into effect Monday after five cases of COVID-19 were reported in Attawapiskat last week. All of the people are self-isolating. Attawapiskat First Nation chief and council have passed a Band Council Resolution implementing a community-wide curfew from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Community members are asked to stay home as much as possible, wear masks in all public places, wash hands and maintain a two-metre distance. All community events are currently banned and only one person from each household is allowed to shop at community stores. According to the resolution, cargo flights will continue to operate and essential service workers are allowed to use charter flights as long as they have approval from the Pandemic Travel Team and follow safety protocols. All medical patients and escorts who use medical patient charters are required to self-isolate for 14 days after entering the community. The resolution is in effect until Dec. 19. Attawapiskat Health Centre continues to provide COVID-19 testing at the youth centre in the community. Community members can access testing Wednesday, Dec. 9, and Thursday, Dec. 10. The testing hours are from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is needed. A few other First Nation communities on the coast, such as Kashechewan First Nation and Fort Albany First Nation, are also in a two-week lockdown.Dariya Baiguzhiyeva, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TimminsToday.com

  • Marijuana is now Maine's biggest agricultural commodity

    PORTLAND, Maine — Maine is known for its wild blueberries and potatoes but marijuana has surpassed them to become the state’s most valuable crop.Medical marijuana sales totalled $221.8 million from January through October, more than double what had been sold by the same time last year, the Portland Press Herald reported, based on state sales tax figures. That compares to $184.1 million for potatoes, $123.6 million for milk and $26 million for blueberries in 2019.The pandemic didn’t slow down sales of weed.“What we’ve learned is that no matter what, Americans are going to get their cannabis, alcohol, baking supplies and cars, regardless of the economy,” said Patrick Anderson, CEO of Anderson Economic Group.Maine recorded more than $100 million in sales last year, the first time Maine was able to tabulate all legal medical marijuana sales. Year-to-date sales in 2020 show the market has doubled yet again, growing 152%.The figures include sales from Maine’s eight medical marijuana dispensaries and a network of almost 3,000 registered caregivers serving about 65,000 certified medical marijuana patients. Maine only began tracking sales tax data for caregivers last year.The state’s year-to-date numbers do not include recreational marijuana, which totalled $1.4 million in October, the first month stores opened. The recreational market was limited by a relatively small number of store openings and widespread supply shortages and purchase limits. In contrast, medical marijuana sales in October totalled $22 million.A lot of medical marijuana patients are “looking for relief” from the anxiety of the pandemic, said Eric Maxim, a China resident and caregiver of seven years who opened Cannamax in Augusta in October 2019."We saw the lockdown coming and didn’t know what to expect, but our business has continued to grow throughout,” said Maxim, who launched the store with his wife.The Associated Press

  • SiriusXM, Howard Stern sign five-year contract extension

    NEW YORK — Howard Stern has reached a five-year deal with SiriusXM to continue making his show for the satellite radio company through the end of 2025.Terms were not disclosed. Forbes magazine has reported that Stern was already making $90 million a year.“Now that I can work from home, I simply don't have an excuse to quit,” Stern said in announcing the deal on his show Tuesday.Sirius had 600,000 subscribers when Stern announced in 2004 he was leaving over-the-air radio to join the company, and he started in 2006. The company has nearly 35 million subscribers now, and Stern is clearly the marquee talent.The deal also gives SiriusXM exclusive rights to Stern's audio and video library through 2032. Stern has two separate channels on SiriusXM, and his empire has expanded to include video content. Once best known as a shock jock, Stern has developed into one of the sharpest interviewers in the business.Stern is 66; nothing was said about the deal possibly being his last with the company.On his show Tuesday, Stern talked about how going to satellite radio liberated him from his “toxic relationship” with more traditional radio companies.“Despite the naysayers and the ridicule, we have persevered, and are thriving,” he said.“I've been proven right about satellite radio over and over again. With this contract renewal, I can't wait to see what else I'll be right about.”The Associated Press

  • Drainage Act for Wardsville?

    SOUTHWEST MIDDLESEX - A budget meeting held Wednesday, 2 December 2020 saw council and staff inch closer to finalizing the 2021 budget. The largest decision of the evening related to finding a fix for storm water struggles in Wardsville, and council hopes that the Drainage Act can come into play to save the township some money on what would otherwise be a multi-million dollar project.  Council moved to initiate a petition under Section 4 of the Drainage Act as the road authority for the village of Wardsville. This effectively distributes the costs amongst landowners in Wardsville, instead of the general taxpayers across the entire township. As the road authority, the municipality would be assessed a significant portion. The County, who owns two roads in the community (Longwoods Rd. and Haggerty Rd.), would hypothetically be assessed for their portion as well, explained Public Works staff.  Part of the Drainage Act involves public meetings, where staff meet with all affected landowners for feedback. “There would be no direct assessment to people,” said Public Works manager Greg Storms. “There would be a process to find out what residents really want to do with their drainage problems. It will bring information back to this council table, and if that process determines that nobody wants to do anything about drainage, I think that discussion needs to happen at council.” Coun. Martin Vink, who voted against the motion, believes that more work should be done to improve the sparse drainage infrastructure that already exists in Wardsville.  “My point has always been that I like to see the same sort of services across the municipality. If you have a drain that’s in Glencoe, and it’s not working, are you going to ask for a municipal drain? I don’t think so, it’s going to be fixed.” Moving on with other budget items, council voted to drop the paving of the municipal parking lot in Glencoe from this budget.  “I think that is more of a want, not a need,” explained Coun. Doug Bartlett, who seconded the motion. Council will reconvene Wednesday, 16 December 2020 to continue with budget deliberations.   McKinley Leonard-Scott, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Middlesex Banner

  • Trump thought courts were key to winning. Judges disagreed.

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and his allies say their lawsuits aimed at subverting the 2020 election and reversing his loss to Joe Biden would be substantiated, if only judges were allowed to hear the cases. There is a central flaw in the argument. Judges have heard the cases and have been among the harshest critics of the legal arguments put forth by Trump's legal team, often dismissing them with scathing language of repudiation. This has been true whether the judge has been appointed by a Democrat or a Republican, including those named by Trump himself. The judicial rulings that have rejected Trump's unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud have underscored not only the futility of the lame-duck president's brazen attempt to sabotage the people's will but also the role of the courts in checking his unprecedented efforts to stay in power. The rebukes have not stopped the litigation. On Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the states of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, alleging that they violated the Constitution based on a litany of already-dismissed complaints. Paxton asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate their 62 Electoral College votes for Biden — a move that would swing the election to Trump and would be unprecedented in American history. The high court on Tuesday separately rejected another plea to intervene in the election, from Pennsylvania Republicans who wanted the court to undo the certification of Biden's victory in the state. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker threw out a lawsuit challenging Michigan's election results that had been filed two days after the state certified the results for Biden. Parker, appointed by President Barack Obama, said the case embodied the phrase “This ship has sailed." "This lawsuit seems to be less about achieving the relief plaintiffs seek ... and more about the impact of their allegations on people’s faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government.” The lawsuit filed on behalf of a group of voters claimed Biden benefited from fraud, alleging, as in much of the other litigation, a massive Democrat-run conspiracy to shift the results. It sought to reverse the certification and impound all voting machines for inspection — “relief that is stunning in its scope and breathtaking in its reach,” the judge said. “Plaintiffs ask this court to ignore the orderly statutory scheme established to challenge elections and to ignore the will of millions of voters. This, the court cannot, and will not, do,” she said. “The people have spoken.” Her ruling stands alongside others in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada that have a common thread: They all rejected Trump's claims. Even in the face of these losses in court, Trump has contended that, in fact, he won the election. And he's moved out of the courts to directly appeal to lawmakers as his losses mount. He brought Michigan lawmakers to the White House in a failed bid to set aside the vote tally, and phoned Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, asking him to order a special legislative session to overturn the states results. Kemp refused. Trump also called Pennsylvania Republican House Speaker Bryan Cutler, who said state law did not give the legislature the power to overturn the will of voters. And Trump tweeted in all caps, “I WON THE ELECTION, BIG.” While that is not the case, what is true is that Trump is rapidly running out of legal runway. Out of roughly 50 lawsuits filed, more than 35 have been dropped or dismissed. The U.S. Supreme Court was expected to weigh in later this week in a case from Pennsylvania. A great deal of the lawsuits highlight a lack of understanding of how elections actually work. In Georgia, U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten, appointed by President George W. Bush, dismissed a lawsuit filed by attorney Sidney Powell, who was dropped from the Trump legal team a few weeks ago but has still continued to spread faulty election claims. The lawsuit claimed widespread fraud meant to illegally manipulate the vote count in favour of Biden. The suit said the scheme was carried out in different ways, including ballot stuffing, votes flipped by the election system from Trump to Biden and problems with absentee ballots. The judge summarily rejected those claims. Batten said the lawsuit sought “perhaps the most extraordinary relief ever sought in any federal court in connection with an election.” He said the lawsuit sought to ignore the will of voters in Georgia, which certified the state for Biden again Monday after three vote counts. “They want this court to substitute its judgment for that of two-and-a-half million Georgia voters who voted for Joe Biden and this I am unwilling to do,” Batten said. Trump has appointed more than 150 federal court judges who have been confirmed by the Senate and pushed through three Supreme Court justices. Much like Trump, his lawyers try to blame the political leanings of the judge after their legal arguments are flayed. When a federal appeals panel in Philadelphia rejected Trump’s election challenge just five days after it reached the court, Trump legal advisor Jenna Ellis called their work a product of “the activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania.” But Trump appointed the judge who wrote the Nov. 27 opinion. “Voters, not lawyers, choose the president. Ballots, not briefs, decide elections,” Judge Stephanos Bibas wrote as the 3rd U.S. Circuit panel refused to stop the state from certifying its results for Democrat Joe Biden, a demand he called “breathtaking.” All three of the panel members were appointed by Republican presidents. And they were upholding the decision of a fourth Republican, U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann, a conservative jurist and Federalist Society member. Brann had called the campaign’s legal case, which was argued in court by Rudy Giuliani, a “haphazard” jumble that resembled “Frankenstein’s monster.” In state courts, too, the lawsuits have failed. In Arizona on Friday, Judge Randall Warner, an independent appointed in 2007 by Democratic former Gov. Janet Napolitano, threw out a bid to undo Biden's victory. Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward challenged of ballots in metro Phoenix that were duplicated because voters’ earlier ballots were damaged or could not be run through tabulators. Warner wrote: “There is no evidence that the inaccuracies were intentional or part of a fraudulent scheme. They were mistakes. And given both the small number of duplicate ballots and the low error rate, the evidence does not show any impact on the outcome.” In Nevada on Friday, Judge James Todd Russell in Carson City ruled that attorneys for Republican electors failed to provide clear or convincing evidence of fraud or illegality. Nevada judges are nonpartisan. But Russell's father was a Republican governor of the state from 1951-59. ___ White reported from Detroit. Associated Press Writers Kate Brumback in Atlanta; Jacques Billeaud in Phoenix; Ken Ritter in Las Vegas; and Maryclaire Dale in Philadelphia contributed to this report. Colleen Long And Ed White, The Associated Press

  • Reformed church stays open

    ADELAIDE-METCALFE - While we teeter on the verge of further COVID-19 restrictions, one group that could remain relatively stable are churches. Take the Grace Canadian Reformed Church in Kerwood, which has combined technology and tradition, creating a system that they say is working for them. The church was quick to resume in-person under “Phase 2: Restart” back in June. “That came out on a Friday, and we were able to hold our Sunday service that weekend,” says Rev. Jeff Poort. Before that, they made use of live-streaming equipment at Providence United Church in Strathroy, alternating with them through four Sunday services. Now in-person at 30% capacity (about 75 people, said the Reverend), they’ve invested in their own live-streaming equipment and continue to broadcast their services. The church holds two services each Sunday, and the approx. 150 members are encouraged to alternate and watch one from home. According to Poort, the streams are well received, with just three members unable to access them on the internet. Still, certain social proceedings cannot take place. Things like Youth Group and congregational meals are off the table. Around this time of year, church members usually go carolling in the Village of Kerwood and accept donations for local food banks, but Poort says going door-to-door was deemed unsafe and the carolling was called off. Throughout the pandemic, discussion has revolved around topics of loneliness, isolation, and mental health. Poort says the ability for churchgoers to socialize is still limited, but he’s been amazed at how resilient the congregation remains. “They come in with positivity - below their masks, you can tell they’re smiling,” he says. “Faith plays a big part in that,” he adds. Despite MLHU slipping back into orange in the COVID response framework on Monday, 7 December, religious services will continue at 30% capacity. It is only in the most severe “Lockdown” level (Grey) that religious gatherings would be reduced to 10 people maximum.McKinley Leonard-Scott, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Middlesex Banner

  • Enerkem and partners to spend $876 million to build biofuels plant in Quebec

    VARENNES, Que. — Enerkem and a group of partners, including Shell, Suncor Energy Inc. and Hydro-Quebec plan to spend $876 million to build a biofuel production plant in Quebec from non-recyclable residual materials and wood waste.Varennes Carbon Recycling will use electrolysis to transform excess hydroelectricity capacity and more than 200,000 tonnes of waste annually into nearly 125 million litres of biofuels and renewable chemicals.The project is valued at $876 million, including $687 million for the plant.The Quebec government is providing a loan of up to $80 million as well as an investment in preferred shares of up to $80 million. The federal government is investing $74 million in the project.Hydro-Quebec is investing more than $190 million to install an 87-megawatt electrolyzer for the production of green hydrogen.The project is expected to create more than 500 jobs during construction of the plant and close to 100 jobs during its operation."It is a major achievement for Enerkem to have its second full-scale commercial plant become a reality, showcasing our unique clean disruptive technology that transforms waste to biofuels and renewable chemicals," stated Enerkem CEO Dominique Boies.The company's initial pilot project was in Westbury, Que., while its first commercial demonstration plant was located in Edmonton.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.Companies in this story: (TSX:SU)The Canadian Press

  • Who should get Canada's first COVID vaccines — the most vulnerable or superspreaders?

    Initial doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are set to roll into the country in the next few weeks, and Canadians will be wondering where they stand in the inoculation line.Which segment of the population will get the first doses, once Canada approves them for use, and how long will it take before most of us are inoculated and we can reach that point of herd immunity?The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has already recommended early doses be given to: residents and staff of long-term care homes; adults 70 years or older (starting with those 80 and over); front-line health-care workers; and adults in Indigenous communities — but there's still some debate among experts on whether that's the best strategy for a vaccine rollout.Dr. Ross Upshur of the University of Toronto's School of Public Health, agrees with NACI's recommendations, but he says there's also an argument to be made for vaccinating those more likely to spread the virus first — including people with jobs in the community that can't work from home."There is quite a vigorous debate and ... quite a varied set of arguments about who should go first and the priority list," Upshur said. "And that's because people have very deep and different intuitions about what fairness means, and which fundamental values should illuminate the distribution of scarce resources." Upshur says prioritization, which will fall to the provinces and territories to determine, will depend on the goal of the vaccination strategy.If the main objective is to ensure economic recovery by limiting community spread, essential workers might get vaccinated first, Upshur explained. But if the goal is to limit deaths by preventing our most vulnerable populations from getting COVID, older people, especially those in long-term care, should jump to the front of the line."Each one of those aims leads to favouring a different kind of population," he said. "So priority-setting is a complex task."But because there's going to be a limited number of doses available, choices will have to be made soon."Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that up to 249,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine will arrive on Canadian soil by the end of the month, with the first doses delivered next week.Canada, which is currently reviewing several vaccine candidates, has purchased 20 million doses of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, and is set to receive four million doses — enough to inoculate two million people — by March.Kelly Grindrod, a researcher and associate professor at the University of Waterloo's School of Pharmacy, says the concept of prioritizing the COVID vaccine may be hard for some to grasp. Grindrod agrees with NACI's recommendations of where the first stage of vaccine distribution should go, but subsequent stages of rollout become trickier.Certain individuals may perceive themselves to be in a higher-risk group and therefore more deserving of a vaccine than others, she said, and it will be hard to determine for example, if a 50-year-old with asthma who works from home should be vaccinated over a taxi driver."What I always say is: if you don't know anybody who's gotten the virus, you're probably one of the last to get the vaccine," Grindrod said. "So that might mean you have a middle-class income and you don't work in a factory or a grocery store."If you're feeling like COVID is something that's not really in your world, that's probably a suggestion that you're fairly low-risk for getting the virus in the first place."Grindrod says it's important to remember that immunizing the majority of Canadians will take a long time. The first stage alone could take months, she said, estimating that Canada will be able to vaccinate roughly three million people (in a country of 38 million) in the first quarter of 2021. "If we're all vaccinated by next Christmas, we will have done a great job," she said.Upshur agrees that getting to herd immunity will take time, but having multiple vaccine candidates reporting high efficacy rates should speed up that process — at least in theory."As exciting as it is to have these studies showing really good results, there's still a lot more questions," he said. "There's a lot more that needs to be done before we can be sure that these vaccines are going to achieve the goals that we hope."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020. Melissa Couto Zuber, The Canadian Press

  • First Nations schools embrace distance-ed

    CHIPPEWAS OF THE THAMES - While many Ontario parents continue to worry about Covid-19 cases in public schools, students at Antler River Elementary  School aren’t back to in-person classes yet. Instead, the Chippewas of the Thames school has opted for a primarily remote learning model that includes weekly one-on-one meetings by appointment with student’s homeroom teachers.  Principal Vick Slay says this learning model has actually helped some of his students succeed academically by removing some of the negative facets of attending in-person classes, such as distractions, bullying, and self-esteem issues. “We’re noticing students with academic challenges have improved, because they’re not in class and dealing with those social pressures,” says Slay.  As reliable internet connection is a challenge for many families on the First Nation, physical work packets are being prepared in advance and sent home with students each week.  About 80% of students are taking advantage of the one-on-one appointments, according to the school.  Back in the spring, those same work packets were mailed out via Canada Post. The school was closed down just after March Break due to the growing severity of the pandemic. “At first, everyone was excited to have a week off,” he recalled. One week turned into two, and then three. At that point, teachers came into the school for one day to assemble and distribute work packets. In June, the school held a brief, socially-distanced ceremony for 16 graduating grade eight students. “It was an awesome day,” said Slay. “We really wanted to show recognition for those kids. They worked really hard.” Helping students get there is an important goal for Slay. Sobering statistics from C.D. Howe Institute show that just 48% of First Nations Canadians in their early 20s living on a reserve have finished high school, compared to more than 90 per cent of non-Indigenous Canadians. Additionally, transportation continues to be a challenge for some students as busses aren’t running regularly. “I’d say about 90% (of parents) are bringing their kids, but we have CYW’s or teaching staff who are also available to pick up students,” says the principal.  Standing Stone School on Oneida of the Thames also resumed in September using a distance learning model.  On 12 November 2020, Chief and Council approved the extension of the distance learning model until the end of January 2021. The school’s principal declined to provide comment.   McKinley Leonard-Scott, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Middlesex Banner

  • Tuesday's safe harbour deadline is boost for Biden

    WASHINGTON — A deadline set Tuesday under federal law essentially locks in President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, even though President Donald Trump is still falsely claiming he won reelection. Other than Wisconsin, every state appears to have met the safe harbour deadline, which means Congress has to accept the electoral votes that will be cast next week and sent to the Capitol for counting on Jan. 6. Those votes will elect Biden as the country's next president. It's called a safe harbour provision because it’s a kind of insurance policy by which a state can insulate its electoral votes against challenges in Congress by finishing up certification of the results and any state court legal challenges by the deadline, which this year is Tuesday. “What federal law requires is that if a state has completed its post-election certification by Dec. 8, Congress is required to accept those results,” said Rebecca Green, an election law professor at the William & Mary law school in Williamsburg, Virginia. The Electoral College is a creation of the Constitution, but Congress sets the date for federal elections and, in the case of the presidency, determines when presidential electors gather in state capitals to vote. In 2020, that date is Dec. 14. The safe harbour deadline is six days earlier. By the end of the day, every state is expected to have made its election results official, awarding 306 electoral votes to Biden and 232 to Trump. The attention paid to the normally obscure safe harbour provision is a function of Trump's unrelenting efforts to challenge the legitimacy of the election. He has refused to concede, made unsupported claims of fraud and called on Republican lawmakers in key states to appoint electors who would vote for him even after those states have certified a Biden win. But Trump's arguments have gone nowhere in court in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Most of his campaign's lawsuits in state courts challenging those Biden victories have been dismissed, with the exception of Wisconsin, where a hearing is scheduled for later this week. Like the others, the lawsuit does not appear to have much chance of succeeding, but because it was filed in accordance with state procedures for challenging election results, “it's looking to me like Wisconsin is going to miss the safe harbour deadline because of that,” said Edward Foley, a professor of election law at Ohio State University's Moritz School of Law. Judge Stephen Simanek, appointed to hear the case, has acknowledged that the case would push the state outside the electoral vote safe harbour. Missing the deadline won't deprive Wisconsin of its 10 electoral votes. Biden electors still will meet in Madison on Monday to cast their votes and there's no reason to expect that Congress won't accept them. In any case, Biden would still have more than the 270 votes he needs even without Wisconsin's. But lawmakers in Washington could theoretically second-guess the slate of electors from any state that misses the Dec. 8 deadline, Foley said. Already one member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., has said he will challenge electoral votes for Biden on Jan. 6. Brooks would need to object in writing and be joined by at least one senator. If that were to happen, both chambers would debate the objections and vote on whether to sustain them. But unless both houses agreed to the objections, they would fail. The unwillingness of Trump and his supporters to concede is “dangerous because in an electoral competition, one side wins, one side loses and it's essential that the losing side accepts the winner’s victory. What is really being challenged right now is our capacity to play by those rules," Foley said. The safe harbour provision played a prominent role in the Bush v. Gore case after the 2000 presidential election. The Supreme Court shut down Florida’s state-court-ordered recount because the safe harbour deadline was approaching. The court's opinion was issued Dec. 12, the deadline in 2000. Vice-President Al Gore conceded the race to George W. Bush, then the Texas governor, the next day. In his dissent, Justice Stephen Breyer said the deadline that really mattered was the day on which the Electoral College was scheduled to meet. Whether there was time to conduct a recount by then “is a matter for the state courts to determine,” Breyer wrote. When Florida's electoral votes, decisive in Bush's victory, reached Congress, several Black House members protested, but no senators joined in. It was left to Gore, who presided over the count as president of the Senate, to gavel down the objections from his fellow Democrats. Mark Sherman, The Associated Press

  • Explainer: How France will distribute COVID-19 vaccines

    France is preparing the rollout of a first round of COVID-19 vaccines that it hopes will start reaching the most at risk citizens early next year pending regulatory approvals of the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The government will ensure vaccines are free for all in its social security system and has earmarked 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) of next year's budget to cover costs, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday. Castex, who confirmed vaccination would not be made compulsory, urged all citizens to get a shot.

  • Enbridge raises quarterly dividend, sets conservative post-Line 3 pipeline strategy

    CALGARY — Returns to shareholders will be a higher priority as Enbridge Inc. completes its large capital projects, company executives told investors Tuesday, punctuating the strategy with an increase in its dividend.A subdued share price and increased regulatory risk for big projects make buying back its shares and considering higher dividends, along with smaller organic growth projects, a better way forward after years of strong growth, said CEO Al Monaco at Enbridge's online investor day.He said the company expects to have $5 billion to $6 billion a year in available cash to invest after spending is complete on its Line 3 replacement pipeline project late next year, of which two-thirds will be used for low-risk, low-capital-intensity projects, modernization and utility rate base investments."Traditional organic growth, those are the larger, longer-lead (time) projects, these will compete with buybacks now, so that will be a dynamic call," he said, adding debt repayment and acquisitions will also be given less priority for capital.The increase in quarterly dividend payments to 83.5 cents from 81 cents per share was less than what analysts had expected and fell short of company expectations of annual five to seven per cent growth in distributable cash flow through 2023 and beyond."Frankly, in our view, larger increases aren't being fully capitalized in our share price today. So this dividend makes sense to us in 2021," Monaco said. Enbridge shares have fallen by more than 25 per cent since last February.Construction on the Minnesota portion of Line 3 began Dec. 1 after state authorities granted a final permit and regulators rejected a challenge from two First Nations groups. The company already has about 2,000 workers in the field and that will grow to about 4,000, said Vern Yu, Enbridge vice-president of liquids pipelines.The Canadian portion of the project to increase capacity to 760,000 barrels of oil per day from about 390,000 bpd was completed in late 2019 and cost about $5.3 billion.The cost of the U.S. part of the project is expected to rise above its estimate of US$2.9 billion due to the delays, COVID-19 pandemic safety measures and the fact construction is starting in winter, a factor that will also likely mean the construction period will be on the longer side of the expected six to nine months, Yu said."While the costs are going up, we don't expect the project returns to be substantially different," he said, adding higher costs can be recovered with toll surcharges.An updated cost estimate is expected to be available early next year.Enbridge said it expects its distributable cash flow per share for this year to be near the midpoint of its $4.50 to $4.80 guidance range. Next year, the company says it expects between $4.70 and $5.Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization next year are forecast to be between $13.9 billion and $14.3 billion.In November, Enbridge, which operates the largest crude oil pipeline network in North America, said it would reduce its greenhouse gas emissions intensity to net zero by 2050, adding it is also aiming to reduce emission intensity by 35 per cent by 2030 compared with 2018.It said Tuesday it expects throughput on its Mainline oil pipeline from Western Canada into the U.S. to run at or near capacity in 2021 as producers ramp up production due to stronger prices and the suspension of Alberta's oil curtailment program.Volumes dropped off earlier this year as pandemic lockdowns reduced demand for oil and lower prices encouraged producers to slow output.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2021.Companies in this story: (TSX:ENB)Dan Healing, The Canadian Press

  • Graydon Nicholas the new chancellor of St. Thomas University

    Former lieutenant-governor Graydon Nicholas says he hopes to get St.Thomas University more involved with First Nations communities in his new role as chancellor. "It's a great honour and privilege to be appointed to this capacity," Nicholas said Tuesday. From Tobique First Nation, Nicholas began teaching business and Indigenous law at St. Thomas University in 1983, so the student climate isn't new to him. "If I can help in reaching out to more First Nation communities, that would be great," he said after his appointment to the four-year term. "I would look forward to that for sure. "I'm hoping that's what will happen."Nicholas rose to prominence as head of the Union New Brunswick Indians, which he served in the 1970s and '80s. He was chair of Native Studies at STU from 1989 to 1991, when he was appointed to the provincial court. From 2009 to 2014, he was New Brunswick lieutenant-governor.Nicholas is also a member of the Order of Canada. Nicholas said his brothers attended St. Thomas University and while he didn't, he feels part of the campus community. He said he hopes to keep teaching at the liberal arts university in Fredericton.He found out about the university's interest in having him be chancellor when its president, Dawn Russell, asked him if he would be interested. "That kind of took me back a little bit," said Nicholas. He said the university used to always appoint the bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Saint John to the role, so he will be the first layperson to become chancellor. Jeffrey Carleton, the associate vice-president, communications, said the university decided last year, after the retirement of Bishop Robert Harris, to choose a chancellor who isn't ordained."The change was made to reflect a broadening role of the chancellor at St. Thomas in representing the university at activities related to advancement," Carleton said in an email. "The change provides us with more flexibility in the role."

  • Village of Alix ponders partnership with bus service

    The Village of Alix is looking into possibly partnering with a local bus service to give residents another option for mobility. The decision was made a presentation at the Dec. 2 council meeting. Alix council heard a presentation by East Central Express owner/operator Robert Duncan who stated he runs a taxi and bus service to Stettler and Red Deer twice a day. He said he was proposing a potential partnership with the village. Duncan stated he felt the partnership would help Alix residents because Alix’ population is aging and stated 17 per cent of Alix residents are 65 years and older and as people age their ability to drive is reduced or even eliminated. He noted having a bus service would provide seniors with the ability to attend medical appointments, prescriptions and other important appointments. He went on to state disabled people have similar challenges as seniors do.  Duncan said he gets requests to transport disabled people but cannot accommodate every request, which is something he’s looking at changing in the future. Duncan stated taxi and bus service also provides an affordable option for rural residents who cannot afford to own a vehicle.  Further, he stated having the services here could provide economic benefits to the village as people may move to Alix knowing there is a reliable bus service here. Mayor Rob Fehr stated council had discussed the idea and he acknowledged Alix does have a large senior population and mused that having such a service could help keep people in their homes longer.  “I think there’s a good opportunity here,” said the mayor. Coun. Barb Gilliat wondered if other communities might also be interested in this service. Coun. Ed Cole asked how much East Central Express charges for a trip to Red Deer. Duncan answered about $20 each way, and stated a taxi is now about $60 to $80 while it’s about $160 from Stettler to Red Deer. Coun.Tim Besuijen asked how many trips per day? Duncan answered trips are pre-booked and he goes to Stettler twice a day, then back to Lacombe. When asked what Duncan was requesting from the village he answered a subsidy to cover Alix resident trips. Coun. Cole stated if village funds help cover Alix trips, then he expected to see a discount for seniors and disabled people. Coun. Vicki Soltermann noted this could be a good opportunity for rural areas now that major bus lines are no longer running.  “It’s a really interesting idea,” said Soltermann. Duncan stated he would be contacting other communities about the idea and would report back to the village administration with the results.  It was also noted the proposal may be included in the village’s future budget deliberations. Stettler approached Duncan also sent a letter to Stettler town council with much the same suggestion but different results. The letter was read at the Dec. 1 regular meeting of council. Duncan’s letter asked if the town was interested in partnering with East Central Express to provide taxi and bus service to Stettler residents. Assistant Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Steven Gerlitz stated East Central Express is a for-profit business. Mayor Sean Nolls stated he appreciates the service the company provides but the Town of Stettler doesn’t give grants to private business. Readers should note the town recently approved grant funding for the Stettler Handi-bus Society, a non-profit society. There was no further discussion on Duncan’s letter and councillors accepted the letter for information.Stu Salkeld, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, East Central Alberta Review

  • Unrestricted mail-in ballots, online registration now part of Yukon elections

    Mail-in ballots could play a much bigger part in Yukon's territorial election next year.Mail-in ballots have been available in the past, but were limited to people who could not go to polling station for health reasons, because they were out of the territory, or for other reasons.But the restrictions have been lifted, said Yukon's chief electoral officer Max Harvey. Easing these restrictions has been in the works since before the pandemic.This means people can request a special ballot online or by email, and then mail it to Elections Yukon, Harvey said. It must be received by Elections Yukon by 8 p.m. on election day.Another big change in next year's election will be in how people can register to vote.No more door-to-door enumerationThere will be no territory-wide enumeration process where election workers go door to door signing up voters, Harvey said."In that process we missed a lot of homes," he said, "some people were away, or didn't answer."There is now a permanent voters list that people can access online.Harvey said people who were registered for the 2016 territorial election or last year's federal election are already on the voter list. Residents can check if they're on the list online, and update their address or other information if necessary.Eligible voters can register online, by email, regular mail or in person at a returning office or polling station, he said.Elections Yukon estimates as many as 5,000 eligible voters did not get on the list for the 2016 territorial election, Harvey said, and he's hopeful the easier and quicker online method will be more effective than the old enumeration method.Eager teens can now registerYukoners as young as 16 years old can now register to vote, he said, but their names won't appear on the voters' list and they cannot vote until they are 18.Harvey said Elections Yukon is planning for both pandemic and post-pandemic voting scenarios.There have been First Nation, school and municipal elections in Yukon since the pandemic began. He said they've all occurred without incident and he's confident a territorial election will also be successful.The Liberal government must call the election by late 2021.

  • Chris Hillman's musical life from Byrds to Burritos and more

    LOS ANGELES — Tom Petty once described him as one of rock music's most well-kept secrets, and Chris Hillman is fine with that. Fifty-one years after he picked up his first guitar, Hillman says music was never about becoming rich and famous, something he mocked in the whimsical 1967 hit “So You Want to Be a Rock and Roll Star” that he co-wrote with fellow bandmate Roger McGuinn for the Byrds. It was never about getting into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, either, although Hillman, McGuinn and their fellow Byrds are there, too. That's thanks in large part to the group having laid the groundwork for the musical subgenres folk-rock and country-rock in the late 1960s with songs like Hillman's “Between Time,” that put a driving, rock-based melody to a country heartbreak ballad, and the band's interpretation of songs like Bob Dylan's “Mr. Tambourine Man" that famously featured McGuinn's jangling, 12-string electric guitar. None of it was deliberate, but organic, Hillman says now, explaining how he went through a half-century of performance simply pursuing the music that he loved, from bluegrass to folk to country to rock. “I just had such a passion for the music," he said by phone recently from his sun-dappled hillside home overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Ventura, California. “I never thought I would get paid," added Hillman, a friendly, modest man of 76. "I was just having so much fun.” That passion is revealed in his just-published memoir “Time Between: My Life as a Byrd, Burrito Brother, and Beyond." It recounts how a carefree surfer kid from a small California beach town had his idyllic 1950s life redirected at age 15 when his mother, having given in to his repeated pleas, bought him a $10 guitar during a shopping trip to Tijuana, Mexico, with the promise that if he actually learned to play the thing she'd eventually help him get a better one. Not that he didn't face and overcome plenty of dark moments over the succeeding half-century, beginning with the first and probably darkest, his beloved father's suicide when Hillman was just 16. In the following years he'd see numerous friends fall victim to what he calls the hedonistic lifestyle that lured so many musicians of his generation. Most prominent of them was likely Gram Parsons, who played with Hillman in both the Byrds and the Flying Burrito Brothers and died in a California desert hotel room of a drug overdose at age 26. A few years before, Parsons and Hillman had written the song “Sin City," a searing indictment of the Los Angeles music scene's dark side of money, drugs and fame in those years with the words, “On the 31st floor, a gold-plated door, won't keep out the Lord's burning rain." Hillman, who credits his Christian faith with steering him past much of that tumult, doesn't go into great detail about those moments in the book other than to observe that Parsons and others made bad choices. “I didn’t want to write about somebody with a drug habit or finding them passed out or dying,” he says, adding he warned his publisher not to expect that. “I’m not going to hand you a rock and roll salacious book because I didn’t really live my life like that," he says he told them. One could make the case that enough others already have, which is one of the things he says inspired him to begin his own book. “A lot of people would write things who were not even around or alive at that point in time,” he says. “One book out, the guy never even talked to me.” Initially he thought his would be something to set the record straight for his children and grandchildren. But as he progressed he began to see it as a story of redemption that might have broader appeal. It tells how his mother held the family together after his father's death, moving them from the bucolic San Diego-area beach town of Rancho Santa Fe to Los Angeles and, soon after, how she had enough faith in her still-teenage son to allow his return back so he could join the Scottsboro Squirrel Barkers, San Diego's hottest bluegrass band at the time. By this point he'd become skilled on both guitar and mandolin and he played the latter with the Squirrel Barkers, whose members also included Eagles co-founder Bernie Leadon at one time. After moving on to another bluegrass ensemble he returned to Los Angeles, where he'd pick up the bass guitar this time and join the Byrds. Soon they were making country-rock and folk-rock history with songs like “Eight Miles High” and “I'll Feel a Whole Lot Better." Over the years he would play in eight different bands alongside a veritable Who's Who of LA musicians of the time, including David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Richie Furay. “Roger asked me six months ago, 'How many bands were you in?' he says of McGuinn. “I said eight. He said, ‘That’s unbelievable.’ “I guess I kept all the insane people sane. That was my job in the band,” he says, laughing heartily before quickly adding, “No, just kidding.” Staying close to home with his wife, Connie, these days because of the pandemic, he recently performed a concert from his office with his old Desert Rose Band mates Herb Pederson and John Jorgenson, at which he also offered signed books for sale. He'll do a live-streamed show sponsored by the Grammy Museum on Wednesday, but he's anxious to get back in front of live audiences. He recently took part in a “car concert” at the Ventura County Fairgrounds but says that just wasn't the same. “I’m singing and all I hear are car horns. That was their applause,” he says, laughing again. “They're going beep, beep, beep and I'm going, 'Oh God, I hope that's not my last live performance.'” . “ John Rogers, The Associated Press

  • How to make a realistic Lamborghini cake | Huracan EVO Spyder

    Natalie Sideserf of Sideserf Cake Studio in Austin, Texas creates a realistic Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder CAKE!

  • Calgary police lay murder charges more than two decades after two men shot in home

    Calgary police say they have charged a man with a double murder dating back more than 20 years.  Police say two people entered a home in the city's southeast on July 11, 1994, and Barry Christian Buchart and Trevor Thomas Deakins were shot and killed. The two intruders then fled the scene. Investigators say they believe the motive for the killings is associated with marijuana being sold out of the home. Police say the case was reopened in 2019 and an advancement in forensic technology helped them identify a person of interest. Leonard Cochrane, who is 51, of Calgary is to appear in court later this week on two counts of first-degree murder.  This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • Author hopes book puts Chatham Coloured All-Stars story in every school

    Photos have power. So much so that a former Chatham-Kent resident was inspired to write a children’s book on the Chatham Coloured All-Stars baseball team after discovering a photo of them three decades ago. Brock Greenhalgh came across a photo of the team back in 1989 when he was working as a university student at the Chatham-Kent Museum. “I think when I looked at that picture it was just, I don't want to sound corny but kind of youthful exuberance, here are these young men who had just, whether they knew it or not, they had just kind of done something that would go down in history,” he said. “And I wanted to know the stories of all the guys on the team.” After seeing the photo, Greenhalgh did the math in his head and realized that the team members were trailblazers because their championship run happened over a decade before Jackie Robinson first broke the colour barrier in Major League Baseball. “So I thought this is really cool,” he said. Greenhalgh spent that summer doing a local history project for the museum and would bring up the team any chance he got while interviewing residents on historical topics. During his final year he used the team as the subject for his final term paper and eventually did a radio documentary on them when he went back to school for broadcast journalism. Now he has just released ‘Hard Road to Victory: The Chatham All-Stars Story.’ The book is already for sale on Amazon.ca and will soon be sold at the Chatham-Kent Black Historical Society. The cost is $20 and all profits go to the society.  The story focuses on the summer and fall of 1934. The Chatham Coloured All- Stars had just won the city league championship, meaning an invitation to play for the provincial championship. The team broke barriers as the first black team to win an Ontario Baseball Association title. It included star players such as Wilfred "Boomer" Harding, Earl "Flat" Chase, and Ferguson Jenkins Sr., who was father to Hall of Fame pitcher Ferguson Jenkins. “I’ve often used the story when I've been teaching lessons in class and working with students,” said Greenhalgh who taught in Kitchener and is now a guidance councillor. “The whole idea about, you know, here's something that happened 90 years ago dealing with racially charged events. And those things are still going on today and we can look at the last eight months and look at Black Lives Matter and then see how that's generated.” It was important to Greenhalgh to write for children to help get the book in the hands of educators and parents as they teach their kids the difference between right and wrong.  He hopes to get it into the two local school boards and also hopes it will help generate support to get the team inducted in the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame.Jenna Cocullo, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chatham Voice