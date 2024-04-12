Health care price transparency: New version of Ohio bill draws changes and challenges

Reuters

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union's investigation into electric vehicles is stacked against Chinese manufacturers, not transparent and in violation of global trading rules, even before its outcome is known, a Chinese industry body said on Friday. The European Commission launched an investigation last September into whether to impose punitive tariffs to protect European Union producers against cheaper Chinese electric vehicle imports it says are benefiting from state subsidies. Shi Yonghong, vice president of the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products (CCCME), said he was concerned the findings would be "distorted and unobjective".