Health care price transparency: New version of Ohio bill draws changes and challenges

China's March exports contracted sharply, while imports also unexpectedly shrank, both undershooting market forecasts by big margins, customs data showed on Friday, highlighting the stiff task facing policymakers as they try to bolster a shaky economic recovery. Shipments from China slumped 7.5% year-on-year last month, marking the biggest fall since August last year and compared with a 2.3% decline forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. "Besides disruptions from forex changes, the worse-than-expected momentum of both exports and imports in March indicate that more comprehensive and targeted policy stimulus will be needed for China to meet its ambitious growth target," said Bruce Pang, chief economist at Jones Lang Lasalle.