Health care providers will receive new alerts when patient overdoses in Ohio

Reuters

Steered by Chairman John Elkann, Stellantis, owner of 14 brands including Fiat, Jeep and Ram, is acting swiftly to dismantle the legacy of its former CEO and repair relations with dealers, industry partners, governments and workers. Carlos Tavares abruptly resigned on Dec. 1, almost 18 months before the expiry of his contract, as a rift widened between the board and main shareholders of the world's fourth-largest carmaker. While it seeks a new CEO, Stellantis is being run by an interim executive committee, chaired by Elkann.