New health center opens

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is urging people across the country not to drink Silk brand oat, almond, coconut, or almond and cashew milk, as well as Great Value almond milk, as the products could be contaminated with Listeria bacteria. So far, Ontario's top doctor says nine people in the province have contracted listeriosis, and five have been hospitalized. Katherine Ward has this story and more in Health Matters for July 10, 2024.