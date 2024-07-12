Health Department: West Nile virus detected in Cincinnati through mosquito samples
Health Department: West Nile virus detected in Cincinnati through mosquito samples
Health Department: West Nile virus detected in Cincinnati through mosquito samples
“The updated guidance is easy to understand, practical, and evidence-based.”
Stay away from metal straws, beavers, and plates.
The 46-year-old actor and his service dog were found deceased inside a vehicle on June 13.
The average American gets more than 60% of their calories from UPFs. A dietitian shared how she cuts back while enjoying convenient, tasty lunches.
"Mamie moved onto her stomach, pushed herself up and held onto me.. at that moment we realized we could have our first hug," the actress' mom revealed in a Facebook post
Similar to the trendy Mediterranean diet, the Atlantic diet has been linked to longevity benefits and includes delicious and healthy snack options.
MONTREAL — Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is attacking the Montreal mayor's approach to severe drug addiction and homelessness, accusing her of telling Montrealers to learn to live with "chaos."
In the U.S., most human cases occur in the Southwest and the West. About seven people get plague per year, the CDC said.
Former footballer Ashley Cain is nearing completion of an "ultraman" challenge to raise money for a cancer charity after his daughter died from leukaemia at eight months. The money raised will go to the Azaylia Foundation, which was set up in memory of his daughter for children fighting cancer and their families. Azaylia was diagnosed with cancer at eight weeks old.
Healthy aging can start at any time, according to a geriatric doctor. Here’s what medical expert Dr. John Batsis recommends everyone start doing now.
If you're feeling overwhelmed, anxious and out of control, these tips and tools can help you cope.
Britons are getting ready to cheer for their team in the 2024 Euro finals - but Monday morning may prove to be a struggle.
Violet Affleck, the 18-year-old daughter of actors Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, spoke in defense of COVID-19 masks at a meeting of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, July 9.Mayor Karen Bass said she was considering a mask ban for protests after a recent pro-Palestine protest outside a synagogue in Los Angeles.During her one-minute address to the board, Affleck also revealed that she contracted a post-viral condition in 2019 that leaves her at greater risk of illness.“Hi, Violet Affleck … first-time voter. I’m 18. I contracted a post-viral condition in 2019. I’m okay now but I saw firsthand that medicine does not always have answers to the consequences of even minor viruses,” she said.“The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown that into sharper relief. One in 10 infections leads to long COVID, which is a devastating neurological, cardiovascular illness that can take away people’s ability to work, move, see, and even think. It stands to exacerbate our homelessness crisis, as well as the suffering of many people in our city. It hits communities of color, disabled people, elderly people, trans people, women, and anyone in a public-facing, essential job the hardest.“To confront the long COVID crisis, I demand mask availability, air filtration and far-UVC light in government facilities, including at jails and detention centers, and mask mandates in county medical facilities. You must expand the availability of high-quality free tests and treatment and, most importantly, the county must oppose mask bans for any reason. They do not keep us safer. They make vulnerable members of our community less safe and make everyone less able to participate in Los Angeles together.” Credit: LA County Board of Supervisors via Storyful
A water main ruptured near the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Glen site overnight Thursday, leaving the hospital with no potable water early Friday. Hospital officials said in an urgent news release that they were diverting ambulances to other hospitals and asking people with outpatient or surgical appointments to avoid the site. Water poured into the street on Décarie Boulevard and pooled under the train overpass next the hospital.By mid-morning, the hospital still had low water pressur
Practicing gratitude has a number of known health benefits. Now, the latest research has found those who are more grateful may also have a lower risk of death.
A fixation with healthy eating could harm your health.
Scientists are keeping an eye out for cases of Jamestown Canyon virus in humans, as well as dengue cases in Florida.
The actress said a viral illness that landed her in the hospital last year inspired her to “take more proactive control of my health”
After an anesthesiologist may have exposed thousands of people treated at several hospitals in Oregon to hepatitis and HIV, those patients are being advised to get tested for the diseases.
The B.C. NDP government has swiftly rejected a recommendation from the province's top doctor that B.C. expand its safer supply program and allow people to obtain opioids without a prescription, including at compassion clubs and even retail stores. In her latest report on the overdose crisis, released Thursday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry called for an end to the prohibition on hard drugs, which she says has caused people to rely on unregulated, toxic drugs that are killing an aver