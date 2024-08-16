Health insurance warning for Manx Grand Prix fans

Visitors are also encouraged to pack enough medicine for their trip [BBC]

Racing fans coming to watch the Manx Grand Prix have been urged to ensure they have sufficient travel insurance.

Manx Care said most treatment for UK residents was covered under a reciprocal agreement, but it did not cover all eventualities.

Executive director of health services Oliver Radford said "immediately necessary and urgent care" would always be provided.

However without cover, services such as repatriation to the UK could be "very costly".

Visitors to the island from countries outside the UK will be expected to provide insurance information or pay bills for treatment not classed as urgent.

That includes diagnostic tests, medicines and any stay in hospital after emergency care.

Mr Radford said treatment for those needing urgent care, including those involved in road accidents or who become ill, would always be provided as insurance queries should "never delay or prevent urgent treatment being given".

'Worry-free'

Thousands of visitors are expected to visit the Isle of Man for the races, which are scheduled to run from 18 to 26 August.

The health care body has also reminded people to pack enough prescription medication, or any other medications, for their entire trip.

UK residents are able to register temporarily with an island-based GP if their stay is longer than 24 hours but less than three months.

Mr Radford said: "We want all visitors to enjoy a safe, healthy and worry-free Manx Grand Prix."

