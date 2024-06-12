Health MOTs to be offered to over 65s at A&E to cut hospital admissions

The new checks offered to elderly patients aim to pick up 'additional health care needs' - sturti/E+

Over-65s will be offered health MOTs at the front doors of A&E departments in a bid to cut needless admissions.

Amanda Pritchard, NHS chief executive, said the scheme, being rolled out across all major emergency departments, could offer a “lifeline” to many, ensuring the right help was offered before frailty took hold.

Under the plans, older patients attending A&E with conditions that could signal infirmity will be offered on the spot checks in order to identify signs of vulnerability.

Tests of blood pressure, heart health, mobility, malnutrition and reviews of patients’ falls and respiratory history will be undertaken, in order to get the right help given sooner.

The checks aim to pick up “additional health and care needs” in frail patients, regardless of the reason for their attendance.

Officials said the scheme could prevent thousands of needless hospital admissions, by putting help in place earlier, to prevent falls, muscle wastage and episodes of confusion.

They said one in five of all emergency admissions could be avoided with the right care in place.

Amanda Pritchard, NHS chief executive, said the scheme could prevent needless hospital admissions - Frank Augstein/PA

Ms Pritchard, will on Wednesday, tell the NHS ConfedExpo annual conference of NHS managers that adapting services is vital to cope with rising demand with care.

“With rising demand for care, it is vital that we continue to adapt our services to meet the growing and changing needs of patients – which is why, as part of our urgent and emergency care recovery plan, we have asked NHS hospitals to introduce practical measures to ensure older people get the care and support they need,” she will say.

Half of frail older patients who are admitted to hospital will suffer functional decline between admission and discharge, while a week on the ward can see muscle strength reduced by 10 per cent.

“While some people do need to be admitted, it isn’t always the most suitable place for older patients’ needs, and they can also rapidly lose mobility while in hospital,” she will tell the conference in Manchester.

“Health MOTs at the front door of A&Es for older people could be a lifeline for many – from blood pressure tests to a review of their falls’ history, these checks mean patients can be assessed quickly and directed to the right support for their needs.”

The new measures, introduced in an updated NHS urgent and emergency recovery plan are backed by local schemes to prevent patients suffering muscle wastage and other forms of deconditioning.

Chair-based yoga, balloon tennis, and “race track” walking routes have been introduced on some wards to encourage older people to stay active.

One million over 75s are admitted every year to hospitals in England and around a fifth are severely frail.

Forecasts suggest that the number of people living with frailty will increase by 148 per cent by 2035, as the population ages.

Falls are one of the main reasons that older people end up in hospital.

Data published by the Office of Health Improvement and Disparities shows that in 2022/23, there were more than 200,000 emergency hospital admissions due to falls in those aged 65 and over.

Once admitted to hospital, frail elderly patients are at high risk of suffering a decline, and suffering from other problems.

Within 48 hours of hospital admission, up to half of older people can become incontinent, while those undergoing fracture surgery can suffer complications such as delirium.

The national scheme aims to ensure that the right help, including fall services, specialist tests, and dementia support are offered, in order to keep more people well enough to stay out of hospital.

Pressure on emergency care

Officials said the system would be in place 10 hours a day, seven days a week, staffed by clinical staff with expertise in geriatric assessment and led by a consultant geriatrician.

Rory Deighton, from the NHS Confederation, which represents healthcare leaders, said he welcomed any measures to reduce pressure on A&E and ensure patients got timely care.

He said: “These ‘health MOTs’ will allow staff to identify patients who do not need to be admitted to hospital and signpost them to specialist services.”

“But while services like these are vital to helping ease the pressure on urgent and emergency care our members understand that the road to recovery will be long and difficult.

“We remain concerned that short-term pressures could jeopardise long-term ambitions to improve performance.”

Last winter, the president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine said hospitals are like “lobster traps” as they are easy to get into but hard to get out of.

Dr Adrian Boyle said he was “desperate” to keep his elderly patients out of hospital, adding: “For someone who is frail, hospital is often a bad place for them. They’re being harmed by being in hospital.”

According to the latest ONS UK 2021 census, 18.6 per cent of the population is aged 65 and over. This figure is forecast to increase to 25 per cent of the population in the next 20 years.