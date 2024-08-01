Health officials address pool closures across Bernalillo County
Younger generations are being diagnosed with breast, pancreatic, liver and other cancers earlier at higher rates than previous generations — and are dying more often, new research warns.
GARHMUKTESHWAR, India (AP) — They were found in gutters, on streets, in bushes. They were boarded on trains, deserted in hospitals, dumped at temples. They were sent away for being sick or outliving paychecks or simply growing too old.
"By the time we got him back into the ER, he started crying blood, and the terror in his eyes was palpable. He went downhill fast."
Addressing 14 risk factors for dementia could prevent or delay nearly half of cases of the disease, according to a new report by the journal The Lancet.
A woman left unemployed for two years was diagnosed with an iodine deficiency after being told no one has had it "since the 1800s". Kristin Dainis, 39, suddenly started having "energy crashes" 15 years ago which became so bad she would be left gasping for air. But doctors dismissed her symptoms and said she was simply "working too hard". Kristin continued to struggle with the crashes and brain fog and self diagnosed herself with an iodine deficiency after Googling her symptoms. She went to her doctor with her self-diagnosis and private test results but was told 'no one has had an iodine deficiency since the 1800s'.
Viral video showed Brendan Depa’s violent attack on Florida teacher’s aide Joan Naydich. Depa’s parents were repeatedly denied support for the troubled teen for years leading up to it.
More than four million people are diagnosed with a form of diabetes in Canada, yet despite the probability of knowing someone with the condition many misconceptions remain. President and CEO of Diabetes Canada Laura Syron sits down with host Brayden Jagger Haines to discuss on how to dispel the rumours.
An expert explains how bleach can affect your respiratory system.
The lawsuit claims her abortion was denied because the hospital determined it was “too ‘risky’ in the ‘heated’ ‘political’ environment.”
After being struck by tragedy, Karla Weeden found healing with the support of her husband and her doctors and now says, "This is what we prayed for"
A deadly food poisoning outbreak has led to the recall of more than 7 million pounds of popular Boar's Head deli meats made at a plant in Virginia.
Save a bundle and get back to walking with cushioned shoes designed to alleviate foot, knee and back pain.
A new study explores the swift and far-reaching spread of suicidal behaviors after the suicides of Robin Williams in 2014, and of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, which occurred within three days of each other in 2018.
Popular snacks such as protein bars and shakes are often ultra-processed. The nutritionist Rob Hobson has found tasty, minimally processed alternatives.
The disorder is observed most frequently in children under the age of 13 — and it can take some time for parents to recover from the scare.
(Reuters) -Trial results show Eli Lilly's weight loss drug Zepbound reduces the risk of hospitalization, death and other outcomes for obese adults with a common type of heart failure, the company said on Thursday as it continues to build a case for the medication's wider health benefits. The drug, also known as tirzepatide, reduced the risk of a composite of heart failure urgent visit or hospitalization, oral diuretic intensification or cardiovascular death by 38% compared to a placebo. The trial enrolled 731 patients across 10 countries who have heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and obesity.
It's why Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik wears his trademark glasses.
Is there anything that the weight-loss drug tirzepatide, sold under the brand names Zepbound and Mounjaro, can’t do? A new study found certain heart disease patients had a lower risk of bad outcomes, including hospitalization and death due to cardiovascular disease. Successful trials like the one Lilly rolled out Thursday could ease access to the medicine, as some insurers and government programs have placed restrictions on paying for drugs approved only for weight loss.
Experts called for the Tobacco and Vapes Bill to be put on the statute book ‘immediately’ after the Government returns from its summer break.