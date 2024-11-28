Health officials warn Californians against drinking raw milk
The California Department of Public Health is again warning residents of the Golden State not to consume raw milk from a Fresno County farm.
People seem obsessed with protein nowadays, but certain age groups need to focus on it more than others.
Whether you didn’t have time or you’re just not the type of person who regularly eats breakfast, it’s common to drink coffee on an empty stomach ― which you’ve probably heard is bad for your gut. But is it really?
"I'm so grateful," Kori Myers says. "My dad saved all of our lives."
Jeana Aragon, 52, began lifting in her twenties after a bad relationship with food and exercise. This workout routine helped her break the cycle and gain muscle.
The inquest for six inmates at the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre heard Tuesday that five of the men died overnight, one of several commonalities noted in testimony by a corrections consultant.Andrea Monteiro addressed the jury on the second day of the Ontario coroner's hearings into the deaths of Jason Archer, Paul Debien, Nathaniel Golden, Igor Petrovic, Christopher Sharp and Robert Soberal. They all died of drug toxicity between 2017 and 2021, either in the Ontario government jail or in
President-elect Donald Trump has chosen health economist Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a critic of pandemic lockdowns and vaccine mandates, to lead the National Institutes of Health, the nation's leading medical research agency.
Shepard also shared how he tries to help Bell navigate these periods, adding that there were "steps" to his process
Dr. Janette Nesheiwat was a regular on Fox News who sells her own brand of supplements.
Charles Barkley has been open about using weight loss drugs over the past year
As a foreigner, Sinead Mulhern sometimes feels out of place and lonely in Ecuador. In the hospital, though, she realized what a strong community she has built.
A new study suggests that irregular bedtimes could negatively impact our health, and increase our chances of heart attack, disease and stroke.
Turns out a consistent bedtime matters more than you might think.
Dog treats sold in 19 states are being recalled over a possible salmonella contamination, the FDA says.
Three cancer-surviving musicians share their stories as they release a song to help comfort others.
Filmon Andmichaen killed Liwam Bereket in woodland in Birmingham because their unborn baby was a ‘complication he was unwilling to accept’.
Awaiting a new New York trial next year on additional sex crimes charges, Harvey Weinstein seems to be wishing he was spending Thanksgiving behind bars at the Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo and not at Rikers Island. That’s certainly one of the takeaways from the long-incarcerated and convicted rapist’s lawsuit of “no less than $5,000,000.00” against …
Is it true that sitting too close to a television will damage your eyes? The science: Baby boomers - actually anyone 60 or older - repeatedly heard this warning from their mothers growing up.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Turns out, Mom was on to something. Watching a screen up close for long periods of time will affect eyesight. But the danger now comes from smartphones, tablets and computers. “Your mother was right
Kamala Harris' overemphasis on abortion as a political issue and her attempt to overextend it led to her campaign's failure, as exit polling showed a near-perfect split on the issue and Trump's position of leaving abortion to the states.
An investigation into the case of a teenager infected with avian flu in British Columbia has found no new cases or evidence of human-to-human transmission, while failing to identify how the teen caught the virus, the province's top doctor said.
High levels of heavy metals and metalloids in untreated groundwater have been detected in and around Whitehorse, new research suggests.Of main concern are arsenic, uranium and manganese, some levels of which preliminary data suggest are above safe drinking water guidelines recommended by the federal government. Those results still need to be confirmed through further testing. The water tested is outside of the municipal water system. In collaboration between Yukon University, Carleton University