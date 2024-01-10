Health PEI scopes out clinical space in Down East Mall

Health PEI has confirmed willingness to share clinical space in the Down East Mall with the KCMH Foundation’s walk-in clinic initiative.

“We are in the early stages,” said Linda Beyer, Health PEI’s director of Primary Care and Chronic Disease.

The health authority has been considering solutions to offer more primary care opportunities from Montague since the fall of 2023.

In September Health PEI acknowledged KCMH weekend closures, caused by staffing shortages, would need to extend at least through February.

The closures led to a surge of individuals seeking non-emergent care when the department would reopen Monday mornings, said Dylana Arsenault, Health PEI’s executive director of hospital services and patient flow at the time.

As a solution, Health PEI began directing some triaged patients to see a locum physician practising walk-in-clinic-style, off-site in Montague on Mondays. The authority was considering ways to adjust or expand this offering moving forward.

Health PEI is now looking to offer appointments with a nurse practitioner or a physician, explicitly to Islanders without a family doctor, two half days a week, in Montague.

“That’s what we would like to start with,” said Ms Beyer, adding hours could expand.

She suspects the space in the mall could support this initiative which Health PEI is distinguishing as a Primary Care Access Clinic and not a walk-in clinic.

While the Primary Care Access Clinic could share space and complement the KCMH Foundation committee’s walk-in clinic initiatives, they would be operated and managed separately, she said.

The health authority will likely cover some portion of the clinical space’s rent costs if plans pan out as expected, according to a HPEI media representative.

Ms Beyer said the positions for either a nurse or doctor will be new within the health system’s staff complement and she hopes appointments will become available this month.

If the mall location is not ready in time, appointments may be offered at another location such as the Montague Health Centre beside the hospital, but she said more concrete details will be available in coming weeks.

Story continues

The new positions amount to 0.2 full-time equivalent provider positions.

There are currently 4.2 vacant family physician positions in Kings County and 3,500 Kings County residents registered on the province’s wait list for a family doctor. The list totals over 35,000 Island wide.

Rachel Collier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Graphic