Health and Safety impacts of daylight saving time

A Swan Valley-area trapper checking his line a few weeks ago stumbled upon a remarkable catch: the first cougar that's ever been captured alive in Manitoba.Clint Janzen was driving down a trail when he spotted the big cat in a trap just off to the side of the path."I had a coyote that I had caught that was dead and half ate up, which is abnormal, because a leg hold trap just holds it," he said. "I just assumed that the wolves had killed the coyote and ate it, so I … reset the trap on a wolf trai