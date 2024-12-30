Health system in northern Gaza has been 'obliterated', Red Cross says

Paramedics put a wounded Palestinian woman into an ambulance before transporting her to the Al-Ahli Arab hospital, also known as the Baptist hospital, in Gaza City on December 15, 2024.

The health care system in northern Gaza has been “obliterated” with hospitals “completely inoperable”, the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Monday, leaving sick and wounded civilians in “grave risk”.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said Monday the health care system in northern Gaza had been "obliterated" by fighting in the Israel-Hamas war, with hospitals rendered "completely inoperable".

"Repeated hostilities in and around hospitals have obliterated the health care system in northern Gaza, putting civilians at an unacceptably grave risk of going without lifesaving care," the ICRC said in a statement.

It called for the respect and protection of medical facilities in line with international humanitarian law.

"This protection is a legal obligation and a moral imperative to preserve human life," it added, saying hospitals were a lifeline for those sick or wounded in conflict.

The Al-Awda Hospital, previously supported by the ICRC with supplies, was now absorbing more pressure as one of the few functioning medical facilities in northern Gaza, the Geneva-based organisation said.

"The Kamal Adwan and Indonesian hospitals are now completely inoperable. For months, these medical facilities have struggled to provide care for patients as ongoing hostilities have damaged hospitals and endangered or harmed staff, patients, and civilians."

