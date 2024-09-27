Health unit warns of ongoing risk of West Nile virus in Windsor-Essex

So far this year there have been eight mosquito pools that have tested positive for WNV and five confirmed cases of WNV in humans in Windsor and Essex County, the health unit said in a statement on Friday. (James Gathany/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/Associated Press - image credit)

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reminding residents to protect themselves against mosquitoes, as trapping pools test positive for West Nile virus (WNV).

So far this year there have been eight mosquito pools that have tested positive for WNV and five confirmed cases of WNV in humans in Windsor and Essex County, the health unit said in a statement on Friday.

This is an increase in cases from previous years, where Windsor and Essex County had one case in 2023 and two cases in 2022, the statement reads.

Dr. Mehdi Aloosh, medical officer of health, said "removing standing water around your homes and workplaces" will help to prevent mosquito breeding and protect people from mosquito bites.

The health unit said the following tips can help protect individuals from mosquito bites:

Use insect repellents that contain DEET, Icaridin, or other approved ingredients on clothing as well as exposed skin. Always read and follow label directions.

Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and a hat when outdoors. Light-coloured clothing is best as mosquitoes tend to be attracted to dark colours.

Limit the time you spend outdoors at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.

Remove any standing water in places such bird baths, buckets, old tires, pet water dishes, and gutters around your property.

Make sure that door and window screens fit securely and are free of holes.

Call 311 or your local bylaw enforcement for standing water observed in your community.

WECHU says the 2024 larviciding program will continue throughout September, along with the investigation of standing water complaints with municipal partners and the distribution of educational materials.