Health workers start vaccinating children against polio in southern Gaza

Cover Media

The 77-year-old music legend, who retired from touring last year, sounds upbeat despite his illness and has explained he intends to attend upcoming work commitments. Sharing his news via Instagram on Tuesday, the Rocket Man singer revealed, "Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye. I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye. I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family…”