Nvidia was falling on Monday after its stock split, although two Wall Street analysts believe the chip maker’s valuation will keep climbing. Nvidia’s 10-for-1 stock split took effect after Friday’s closing bell. The company’s unveiling of new artificial-intelligence chips for the next two years, as well as commitments from major customers such as Elon Musk’s Tesla to purchases of Nvidia’s current generation of hardware have helped keep the rally going.