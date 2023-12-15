The healthcare system has a new mantra: Stay home, protect the NHS, die early

People walk and cycle past a digital public safety notice saying "Lockdown, Stay At Home, Protect The NHS, Save Lives"

Spare me the usual NHS propaganda. With almost eight million still on the waiting list, a tiny fall is really no cause for celebration. Especially considering the two major driving factors likely responsible. These are either patients voting with their feet by going private, or tragically by dying from the condition for which they were seeking help.

This is not “excellent” progress as exulted, it’s an appalling state of affairs – NHS leadership should be hauled in front of MPs on a weekly basis until it significantly improves. Why are Amanda Pritchard, the CEO, and her legions of overpaid bureaucrats so immune from criticism and accountability? They are not running a religious shrine. The Chairman, Richard Meddings – a well known banker – seems to have gone into hibernation for winter.

I have had many dealings with the senior leadership. I’m sorry to say that the quality of many of these people is just not up to scratch. Their obsession with politically-correct diversity targets leads you to fear that the asylum has well and truly been taken over by the inmates.

Any remaining bridges that existed between myself and the NHS have been burnt. Many medics agree with me, but those working mainly in the NHS are bullied into silence due to fears of professional punishment by those in charge.

The NHS very effectively uses the five Ds of rationing brutally and relentlessly – Delay, Denial, Decision by Committee, Deflection and Discrimination – of which Delay is the most effective. All sustained by a huge army of PR people, tasked with excusing the many failures of the leadership. Millions of patients continue to be let down by the system and those running it. But ironically, when you get to the front of the queue the technology is just fantastic. The clinical teams have the training, skills and dedication. Whether it is cancer care or open heart surgery, it can be totally world beating. That’s the paradox.

Seriously ill people were told to stay home in order to “protect” the NHS during the pandemic. Fear messaging was pumped through our veins, by clever behavioural “experts” working in the shadows of Downing Street. This was all a grimly predictable result. Many tens of thousands of people missed their cancer diagnosis over the pandemic: where have they gone? The tumours will still be out there, spreading and growing.

It’s not just cancer – strokes, cardiac, mental health, I could go on and on. Significant delays across all aspects of healthcare, apart from Covid. Rapid Access Chest Pain clinics where a same day service is essential to identify those with blocked coronary arteries are no longer “rapid”. Delays of more than a month are common place. The result? Patients presenting with more advanced conditions, which is either leading to a significantly more complicated treatment pathways or in many cases, death.

This means that the entire system is clogged up with people who should have been treated with an earlier stage illness. Staff are more stretched, more patients get delayed, and the cycle begins again. Of course there are other factors, and NHS performance even before lockdown was nothing to celebrate, but this was the final nail in the coffin.

The lockdown cluster bomb has detonated, and will continue to wreak havoc for many years to come. Those who implemented and devised the policy will continue to shamelessly defend it, but the overwhelming tsunami of lockdown harm is now impossible even the most the fervent zero Covid fanatics to ignore.

Across the first six months of the year, the UK experienced an extra 28,000 deaths – more than 1,000 a week. I have little doubt that if lockdown had been handled differently, many of those could have been avoided. Just look cumulative excess deaths across OECD countries: Sweden’s numbers are far superior to others, far outperforming our own. Remind me, how much of a disaster did the Swedes incur by shunning lockdowns?

As we moved through the first few weeks of restrictions in April 2020, it became quickly apparent to me that far more harm was being done than good. Countless emails from desperate cancer patients who had their chemotherapy simply stopped certainly hastened that realisation.

Government and NHS leadership should be more honest with the public. Sure, strikes and the deficient nature of the organisation have exacerbated waiting lists, but they are not the root cause – lockdowns demolished an already mismanaged and tired system.

Professor Karol Sikora is a consultant oncologist

