Hear from Kadyn Proctor on day his Iowa commitment was announced
Don't take a vacation from making your roster better. Check out these great pickups who can help you for the rest of the season.
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is no stranger to a McDonald's drive-thru, as evidenced by a recent photo. But what, exactly, is his go-to order?
Following through on a warning earlier this month, Authentic Brands Group has revoked Sports Illustrated‘s license to publish due to a missed payment. As a result of the move, the entire staff of the 70-year-old print and online publication was notified on Friday that their jobs were being eliminated. “We appreciate the work and efforts …
Owen Tippett's spinning score for the Philadelphia Flyers was called "filthy" for good reason.
Each week during the 2023-24 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
Tyrrell Hatton has emerged as LIV Golf’s primary target after Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard rejected offers from the Saudi-funded circuit.
It's one thing for the UFC to condone Sean Strickland's goon-like behavior, but shouldn't ESPN have a higher standard?
With the Buffalo Bills set to host the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, it’s still uncertain whether Taylor Swift will make the trip to snowy Western New York to watch beau Travis Kelce play against the Bills. However fans will have the opportunity to dine on Taylor Swift-inspired menu items.
"We're playing golf over here."
The Hurricanes have added a goalie with 51 games of NHL experience to back up Antti Raanta, ostensibly until Pyotr Kochetkov returns from concussion protocol.
Bills Mafia answered the call. The Bills said hundreds of shovelers showed up ready to help clear the stadium. The team said it is overwhelmed by the support.
Carlos Alcaraz comfortably reaches the Australian Open fourth round for the first time after opponent Shang Juncheng of China retires with injury.
After nearly five hours on court, veteran Adrian Mannarino was celebrating a huge win over young gun Ben Shelton and was asked: “You’ve won more titles after your 34th birthday than before, what’s the key?”
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek is out of the Australian Open after a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 third-round loss to 50th-ranked Linda Noskova on Saturday. Swiatek is a four-time major winner but has never been past the semifinals at Melbourne Park. The 19-year-old Noskova is playing in the main draw of the Australian Open for the first time. Swiatek beat 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and 2022 finalist Danielle Collins in the first two rounds and was on an 18-match winning stre
Hailey Davidson beat 24 players in the three-round event earlier this week.
Jordan was a cover that required Herculean strength and laser focus to stay with, never mind contain.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly believes the lack of job security will bring out the best in McCarthy.
TORONTO (AP) — Raptors president Masai Ujiri said Thursday that the health status of former Toronto center Christian Koloko “is in the hands of the NBA.” Later Thursday, Shams Charania of the Athletic reported that Koloko is suffering from a blood clot issue and has been referred to the league’s Fitness-to-Play panel, preventing him from playing for or practicing with an NBA team. The 23-year-old Koloko was waived Wednesday after the Raptors traded Pascal Siakam to Indiana in exchange for three
Cris Cyborg's first combat sports outing of 2024 didn't last long, as she added to her extensive highlight reel.
Former Bears head coach Dave Wannstedt isn't a fan of a potential Kliff Kingsbury hiring for their offensive coordinator job.