Hear from Kadyn Proctor on day his Iowa commitment was announced

The Canadian Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek is out of the Australian Open after a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 third-round loss to 50th-ranked Linda Noskova on Saturday. Swiatek is a four-time major winner but has never been past the semifinals at Melbourne Park. The 19-year-old Noskova is playing in the main draw of the Australian Open for the first time. Swiatek beat 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and 2022 finalist Danielle Collins in the first two rounds and was on an 18-match winning stre