Hear Kelly Clarkson's Take on Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' for Her Latest Kellyoke

Clarkson serenaded the audience with her rendition of Cyrus' hit single from 'Endless Summer Vacation' during the Friday episode of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Kelly Clarkson has covered another Miley Cyrus hit!

The Grammy winner, 42, serenaded her audience with her rendition of Cyrus’ “Flowers” during the Friday, June 21 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Her Friday performance kicked off the episode as part of the show's Kellyoke segment. The American Idol winner added her own riffs to the 31 year old’s Grammy-winning song as My Band Y'all performed in the background.

the Kelly Clarkson Show/Youtube Kelly Clarkson performs Miley Cyrus' "Flowers"

“We were good, we were gold/ Kinda dream that can't be sold/ We were right 'til we weren't/ Built a home and watched it burn/ Mm, I didn't wanna leave you/ I didn't wanna lie/ Started to cry, but then remembered I,” Clarkson belted before beginning the catchy chorus.

Once she finished her performance, she quickly turned around to the band and gave them a round of applause.

the Kelly Clarkson Show/Youtube Kelly Clarkson during "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on June 21, 2024

Clarkson’s performance follows Cyrus’ Grammy performance in February. The same night of Cyrus’ performance, she also won best pop solo performance and record of the year and was also up for song of the year.

At the time, it was the singer-songwriter's Grammys appearance that marked the debut televised performance of "Flowers."

Cyrus had only ever performed "Flowers" live for an audience once before. In honor of her birthday in November, the Bangerz star sang a stripped-down version of the track at the piano for an intimate concert held at Los Angeles' Chateau Marmont for family and friends.

John Shearer/Getty Miley Cyrus performs at the Grammys on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles

The hit song was released in January 2023 ahead the March release of her Endless Summer Vacation album. It quickly became one of the most popular tracks of 2023 and a widely embraced self-love anthem.

Along with Clarkson’s cover of “Flowers,” she’s previously performed a few other Cyrus songs, including “Edge of Midnight” and “Used to Be Young."

She replayed the latter’s performance during her April 19 show and confessed she had a cheeky conversation with Cyrus earlier in the year.

“I ran into Miley at the Grammys and it was funny because she was like ‘You’re covering my songs a lot,’ ” began Clarkson. “I was like, ‘Well yeah I like ‘em.’ But I have covered quite a bit of Miley’s songs on this show, but they’re great songs. So I like singing great songs."



