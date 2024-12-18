Hear Lily-Rose Depp's Flawless French as She Teaches Jimmy Fallon a Popular Expression to Earn 'Some Local Points'

"Pull that one out, you'll get some local points," Lily-Rose Depp told Jimmy Fallon after teaching him a French expression

Lily-Rose Depp is showing off her bilingual talents.

When Depp, 25, appeared on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, Dec. 16 to promote her new vampire horror movie Nosferatu, host Jimmy Fallon asked her to teach him a French phrase after noting that she grew up in France.

"If you're ever in France and you feel like you're in a situation there's like maybe something fishy going on, you're not sure but something weird," Depp said. "You can say, 'Il y a anguille sous roches,' ... and it means literally, 'There are eels under the rocks.' Which loosely translates to, 'There's something weird going on.' "



"There's eels under the rocks — that's a great one!" Fallon said. Depp added, "Pull that one out, you'll get some local points."

The Nosferatu star is the daughter of actor Johnny Depp and French singer/model Vanessa Paradis, who were in a relationship between 1998 and 2012. The pair also share son Jack, 22; both children grew up in both France and the United States.



Depp spoke to her upbringing and dual citizenship in a conversation for Interview magazine published on Dec. 3, in which she spoke with Natalie Portman, who partially lives in France.

"It’s funny because sometimes my French girlfriends are like, 'Haha, you’re so American about this,' and my American friends are like, 'French girl over here.' I feel like I’ve always been full of dualities, and my double culture adds to that," she said at that time. "It’s almost like a character. I feel like when I’m here for long enough, I can really drop into my Valley girl vibe. I’m a Valley girl. I went to high school in the Valley."



Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Lily-Rose Depp and Jimmy Fallon on Dec. 16, 2024

In that conversation, Depp noted that she feels comfortable embracing both sides of her family's heritage, whether she is spending time in Paris or in Kentucky, where her father Johnny, 61, grew up. "My family’s French, so when I’m with them, I feel like I’m 100 percent French, and when I’m with my dad’s side of the family, I’m like, yeah, we’re all Kentuckians," she said.

Lily-Rose costars in Nosferatu with Nicholas Hoult, Aaron-Taylor Johnson, Emma Corrin and Bill Skarsgård, who portrays the vampire Count Orlok. The movie is in theaters Dec. 25.



