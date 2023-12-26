‘When I heard the first episode, I almost fell over’: it’s Guardian readers’ best podcasts 2023

Photograph: Pablo Garcia

Past Present Future

My favourite new podcast by far this year has been David Runciman’s Past Present Future. The History of Ideas series contained within it is unique in the podcast field. Runciman weaves a tale through his series of intimate, noteless lectures that draws you in completely. Listening, you feel nourished and clever all at once. Plus, as a welcome break from all the blokey bants podcasts, a lot of his guests are women, including regular conversations with the terrifyingly clever Lea Ypi! Ellen, 44, Manchester

You Didn’t See Nothin

This show about a 1997 hate crime that took place in Chicago is hosted by Yohance Lacour, who remembers it well, and tells us what happened, and how it impacted his life. It’s Lacour’s storytelling style that makes this show sing. When I heard the first episode, I almost fell over. He connects with the listener in a way I’ve never heard and uses unexpected audio elements to make the story come alive. You feel it in your bones, it grabs you. It feels like an audio pop-up book. Lauren Passell, 40, New York, USA

Gig Pigs

This music podcast has been a constant companion on long runs and dog walks this year. Ivo Graham and Alex Kealy are immensely good value as hosts, whether meandering off on one of their frequent segues, or geeking out about indie bands in minute detail. Kudos, too, for the incredibly arduous format, meaning they have to physically attend gigs with at least one guest in tow – which seems to frequently lead to entertaining mishaps along the way. Hywel, 35, Manchester

That Chapter

I found Mike (That Chapter’s presenter) on YouTube during lockdown. He has a whimsical and comedic way of presenting true crime. His podcast started out as much the same as his YouTube channel, but it has developed over time and he now hosts with his friend Keith. Their content is more about the mysteries of true crime and the supernatural, although I suspect a lot of it is tongue in cheek. I always like to listen when I take my two dogs for walks. I often find myself chuckling, and I’m in awe of the sheer research that has gone into it. He’s a very talented creator and although not doing anything particularly different (there are many true crime podcasts), he has a certain something that entertains. Sarah Moorby, 41, Morecambe

The Rest is Football

Gary Lineker finally takes the mic for his Goalhanger network and proves himself to be as brilliant a podcaster as he was footballer. It’s not just the growing rapport he has with Match of the Day colleagues Alan Shearer and Micah Richards, comparing notes from their three eras of football alongside the sport’s most pressing issues, but the brilliant conversations he has with guests such as Thierry Henry and Andriy Schevchenko. On the Battle of the Garys, TRIF’s infectious energy multiple times a week gives it the edge over Neville’s new venture Stick to Football, which I’m surprised grumpy Roy Keane still bothers showing up to record. Will Longman, 28, Walthamstow

Where Are You Going

I had never listened to a podcast until I read an article in the Guardian by Catherine Carr about her show Where Are You Going. Like her, I am astounded by what people will impart upon a first chance meeting. I find it totally absorbing. Terence Hammond, 80, Wakefield

Movers & Shakers

This is by a long way my favourite podcast. It’s produced by a bevvy of Parkinson’s sufferers who have public – mostly BBC – profiles. They talk honestly and realistically about the trials, tribulations and medical regimes involved in living with Parkinson’s Disease. They do it with wit, enthusiasm, much laughter and the occasional “f*ck!”, mainly from the magnificent Jeremy Paxman, and a decent honesty that informs and amuses. They seem to attract interesting, informative and coherent guest interviewees. Speaking as a fellow Parkie, they bring an illuminating insight into common group issues as well as touching on other aspects of the disease, perspectives I, for one, don’t get anywhere else. There’s only one problem with this podcast: individual episodes are too short! Mike Cater, 59, Gosport, Hampshire

Prosecuting Donald Trump

I love this podcast because Andrew Weissmann and Mary McCord are so good at explaining, in a very professional and non-biased way, the ins and outs of the Donald Trump trials. They take the time to offer better, more detailed explanations than many other sources. It’s not always easy understanding Trump’s many trials, but Andrew and Mary sure help a lot. (Plus they have great chemistry, which is a nice bonus.) Fred S, 52, Stockholm, Sweden

The Rest is Entertainment

Finally, in a bewildering ocean of podcasts, we have one with surely the person most suited to host one: the truly wonderful Marina Hyde! Plus the “Pointless giant” Richard Osman – will he ever run out of trivia? The gossip is fantastic. Anonymous, 56, Glasgow

Keys to the Kingdom

You have to check out Keys to the Kingdom by Conan O’Brien’s sound producer Matt Gourley and Amanda Lund. There are eight episodes answering the question: what really happens behind the scenes when you work at Disneyland? Hilarious! Matt, 33, Melbourne