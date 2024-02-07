Have you heard the one about a horse reporter who walks into a bar? Meet Janet Patton.

Who’s hungry for restaurant news? I know I always am. I’m Janet Patton, and I write about restaurants, food trends and, of course, all things bourbon-related.

I’ve been in Lexington and at the Herald-Leader since 1992 and have covered a lot of different things, including the equine industry and gambling, farming and the tobacco settlement. I also for years reported on the annual Kentucky Three-Day Event, known to local fans for many years as “the Rolex” for its then-sponsor.

Over the years and after winning several national awards covering the horse industry, I went in a different direction.

For the award-winning “Fields of Dreams” series, Janet Patton got to visit a dozen Kentucky horse farms including Runnymede in Paris. After spending much of her time at the Herald-Leader covering business and the horse industry, Patton now covers local restaurants and bourbon.

Me taking a selfie in front of the first legal hemp plot planted at the University of Kentucky Spindletop Research Farm on Iron Works Pike in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, July 24, 2014. This hemp plot was planted in late May after the seeds were released by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration following a period of legal issues. Photo by Charles Bertram | Staff

For about the last decade, since longtime food writer Sharon Thompson retired, I have been writing about food, local restaurants and Kentucky bourbon. And it’s the best job at the newspaper. I get to talk about restaurants, eat great food and sample amazing whiskey.

I don’t write about cooking as much as Sharon did because, frankly, I’m a simple cook. I lean heavy into fresh vegetables from the farmers market in the summer and always say I’m going to freeze and can more stuff every year but rarely do.

My kids are not adventurous eaters, so I don’t eat out as much as I’d like but I’ve probably been in most locally owned spots around town at least once. Many were featured on our LexGo Eat video series.

Food coverage in print and online has changed significantly: It used to be recipes, reviews and a weekly tidbit column. Now readers turn to us for restaurant openings and closings, and lists of everything from steakhouse to patio dining.

Me interviewing at Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen in downtown Lexington with Rich Copley for a LexGo Eat episode.

Janet Patton, center, interviews Magee’s Bakery owner Greg Higgins at the now closed popular Lexington bakery.

When the COVID pandemic started in 2020, I knew restaurants and bars would be hit hard. Working with my editor, Brian Simms, we focused our food coverage on a list of places offering carryout dinners and drinks to go to help connect hungry customers to desperate local businesses.

Our lively Food and Dining news group on Facebook took off during that time, and we now have almost 30,000 members, all local and all talking about the latest restaurant scoop.

And our LexGo Eat newsletter has all the restaurant openings and closings and where to find great stuff to eat and drink in the Bluegrass every Thursday.

When Maker’s Mark installed a Chihuly stained glass ceiling in a barrel warehouse at the bourbon distillery, I got to meet artist Dale Chihuly and distiller Rob Samuels.

Me with, from left, Judy Taylor, Cheryl Truman and future Lexington vice mayor Dan Wu before we judged the Fourth of July pie contest in downtown Lexington.

I believe in the power of local print journalism to shine a spotlight on what’s good and what’s bad in a way no one else can. Sometimes that involves digging into things and listening to sources.

A lot of the time for me it involves fun.

At a visit to Battle Axes before it opened I learned how to throw an axe and really did hit a bulls eye after many many tries.

With my former colleagues Sally Scherer and Cheryl Truman, promoting an upcoming Keeneland meet complete with jockey goggles, riding crops and bottle of Maker’s Mark honoring Adolph Rupp’s Wildcats.

I spend a lot of my time talking to restaurant owners and chefs, bartenders and bourbon makers, asking what’s new and looking for the next big story. I love to hear about a new place opening and hate to hear about a closing, especially when I know the hopes and dreams behind the business.

Got a tip or want to just chew the fat? I love to hear from readers, email me at jpatton1@herald-leader.com.

When “Top Chef” came to Kentucky to film for a season, I got to visit the kitchen set in a Louisville warehouse and interview host Padma Lakshmi about her take on regional cuisine.

The back of my head in the background (with blue barrette) behind the “Top Chef” judges’ table during a very long evening of taping in Lexington.