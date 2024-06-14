Hearing in Bakersfield regarding union rights draws over 100 people from across the state
Critics pounced on the former president's suggestion.
Donald Trump rarely meets a microphone he doesn’t like, but today the usually volatile former president backed off being bumped off TV by Joe Biden. More than ever this election year, it was a tale of two presidents on cable news this morning. From the G7 summit in Italy and the corridors of power in …
As world leaders meet in Italy for this year’s G7 summit, Frida Ghitis looks at the history of the traditional ‘family photo’
Ex-president tries to mend fences between warring House Republicans in classic Trump-like way
Exclusive: Experts say the former president’s son may have violated the Logan Act during his visit to Budapest this week, Katie Hawkinson reports
Christine Pelosi said the bizarre moment is part of the presumptive GOP candidate's "deceitful, deranged obsession with our mother."
The former president is working directly with congressional Republicans to undermine his hush-money conviction
Critics spotted a certain disturbing vibe to the Fox News personality's commentary.
The conservative attorney also said the race between Joe Biden and the former president appears to be closer than it is because of one factor.
A lewd insult directed at Donald Trump tested a federal law against trademarks. At issue: can names of living individuals be used without consent?
Russian President Vladimir Putin promised Friday to “immediately” order a cease-fire in Ukraine and begin negotiations if Kyiv started withdrawing troops from the four regions annexed by Moscow in 2022 and renounced plans to join NATO.
Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) suggested that Hunter Biden’s conviction in the federal gun charges case could create “an opening” for Michelle Obama to make a bid for the White House. Ogles responded to the verdict on Fox Business’s “Mornings with Maria” on Wednesday and emphasized the “need to pursue justice” before suggesting President Biden may…
One of Russia's top security officials called on Thursday for Russians to mobilise to inflict "maximum harm" on Western societies and infrastructure as payback for increasingly tough sanctions being imposed on Moscow by the U.S. and its allies. The statement by Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council and Vladimir Putin's predecessor as president, came as the West sharply escalated sanctions on Moscow in efforts to degrade its ability to wage war in Ukraine.
Trump has not complied with a British High Court order to pay legal fees after his case against ex-MI6 agent Christopher Steele was dismissed.
Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) had a meltdown over the former House speaker’s recent condemnation of the ex-president.
Wisconsin Republicans rushed to former President Trump’s defense Thursday after it was reported that the presumptive GOP nominee criticized Milwaukee during a closed-door conference meeting. Punchbowl News reported that Trump called Milwaukee — the site of the Republican National Convention next month — a “horrible city,” prompting outrage. Badger State Republicans disputed the outlet’s characterization…
Republican lawmakers were greeted by a bear costume and cries of ‘bootlicker’ in the former president’s first visit to Capitol Hill since his felony convictions
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) wants Affinity Partners to explain its investment schemes.
There is a "cloud of suspicion" hanging over the House of Commons, Conservative MP Gerard Deltell said on Monday.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.), the top-ranking Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and other Republican senators on Wednesday blocked a bill requiring the Supreme Court to adopt a code of conduct and create a mechanism to enforce it in the wake of several high-profile controversies. The legislation, the Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal and Transparency Act,…