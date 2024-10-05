Hearing from voters in swing-area Glendale
In Glendale, ABC15 hears from voters with differing priorities this election season.
On the same day Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning in Flint, Michigan, Michael Moore is warning of a fatal “mistake that could be made in these final 4-5 weeks” until Election Day.“If Harris is advised by her wealthy donors to shun the left and drop her more progressive positions in favor of a ‘move to the center,’” Moore, who grew up in the suburbs of the Midwestern city he made famous in his debut documentary Roger & Me (but has since moved away), writes in a new Substack post, it cou
The conservative lawyer put a whole new taunting spin on one GOP line of attack.
CNN data reporter Harry Enten says that one key statistic may spell serious trouble for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign just one month out from the election—so much so that a win would be, in his words, “historically unprecedented.”In a segment with host John Berman, Enten analyzed the polling data around the question, “Do you think the country is on the right track?” Apparently, just 28 percent of Americans think that the United States is currently headed in the right direct
Donald Trump launched into an unhinged attack on Liz Cheney after the former Republican congresswoman denounced him in a speech at a Kamala Harris campaign event on Thursday afternoon.“Liz Cheney lost her Congressional Seat by the largest margin in the history of Congress for a sitting Representative,” he fumed in a Truth Social post after the former Wyoming rep’s remarks. “The people of Wyoming are really smart! She is a low IQ War Hawk that, as a member of the J6 Unselect Committee of Politica
DETROIT (AP) — Four people intentionally voted twice in Michigan's summer primary election, the state attorney general said Friday as she announced felony charges against the suburban Detroit residents as well as part-time employees accused of enabling it to happen.
Trump lawyer Alina Habba said in an interview Thursday that she expects to be hit with an “onslaught of litigation” with less than 35 days until the presidential election. Habba made the remarks in the context of comments about special counsel Jack Smith’s 165-page filing that was unsealed Wednesday by a Washington, D.C., federal court.…
This Tampa Bay Lightning goalie has been placed on waivers.
The one-off electric hypercar made its debut at this year The Qual, a Motorsports Gathering
This Buffalo Sabres defenseman has been loaned to the Rochester Americans.
"It’s so important we get past this period of Donald Trump for America to begin healing," said Cassidy Hutchinson.
Data scientist Thomas Miller has crafted a model for forecasting the 2024 presidential election that appears far more reliable than polling.
Speaking to the media for the first time since suffering a knee sprain, Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine confirmed it was his decision not to go under the knife.
The former lawyer for Trump made an oops in getting the word out to push fraudulent voting plan, prosecutors say.
Democrats increasingly suspect Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to interfere in U.S. domestic politics by ignoring President Biden’s calls to negotiate a peace deal in Gaza and by confronting Hezbollah and Iran weeks before the U.S. election. The rapidly escalating confrontation between Israel, Hezbollah and Hezbollah’s ally, Iran, has undercut Biden’s efforts to…
Vice President Harris is taking a significantly different approach than fellow Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the final stretch of the presidential campaign. Harris hasn’t leaned into shattering the glass ceiling or making history the way Clinton did, even though she’d be the first woman elected to the nation’s highest office. She’s also hyperfocused on the…
NFL addresses Tua Tagovailoa situation amid his recent concussion
Former prime minister Boris Johnson says Donald Trump's claim that he won the 2020 US Presidential election was not truthful. His comments came during a conversation with Tom Bradby on ITV1's 'Boris Johnson: The Interview', which airs at 7pm on Friday 4th October.
The briefing may have been 165 pages, but there are three key points the special counsel has made for Judge Tanya Chutkan’s consideration that stand out.
Pundit Megyn Kelly said she thinks Vice President Harris is promoting a message that is resonating with voters, particularly on the economy, and could spell defeat for former President Trump in next month’s presidential election. “They care most about inflation, and they’re evenly split now on that issue,” Kelly said during a recent episode of…
The Princess of Wales has shared a rare personal message on social media after quietly posting a never-before-seen picture with husband Prince William from during the 2024 Olympics. See Kate's message here...