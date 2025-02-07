‘Heart Eyes’ $1.1M, ‘Love Hurts’ $850K In Previews As Super Bowl Slowdown Kicks Off At The Box Office

Sony/Spyglass’ rom horror Heart Eyes had a solid beat in previews yesterday with $1.1M as exhibitors and studios brace for the traditional sluggish Super Bowl weekend. The Jordana Brewster-Olivia Holt movie is expected to file in the high single digits this weekend.

The Universal/87 North action movie Love Hurts wasn’t so hot with $850K, in what will be a mid-single digit result this weekend.

Critics did not get a kick out of Love Hurts, which stars Everything Everywhere All at Once and Goonies and Indiana Jones star Ke Huy Quan, at 23% rotten. Love Hearts is better in its reviews at 85% fresh.

Universal/DreamWorks Animation’s Dog Man was the top dog last night with $881K, +4% from Wednesday for a first week of $40.4M. The hope is that it can potentially hit $20M in weekend 2.

