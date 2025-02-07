‘Heart Eyes’ $1.1M, ‘Love Hurts’ $850K In Previews As Super Bowl Slowdown Kicks Off At The Box Office
Sony/Spyglass’ rom horror Heart Eyes had a solid beat in previews yesterday with $1.1M as exhibitors and studios brace for the traditional sluggish Super Bowl weekend. The Jordana Brewster-Olivia Holt movie is expected to file in the high single digits this weekend.
The Universal/87 North action movie Love Hurts wasn’t so hot with $850K, in what will be a mid-single digit result this weekend.
More from Deadline
'Love Hurts' Review: Ke Huy Quan Gets Some Valentine Kicks In Violent, Stunt-Filled Action Flick
Super Bowl Slowdown In Effect At Box Office With 'Heart Eyes' & 'Love Hurts' Opening ... But It's Not Too Heartbreaking - Preview
Ke Huy Quan Says Steven Spielberg Convinced Him To Star In 'Love Hurts' After He Initially Turned It Down: "Different Kind Of Action Hero"
Critics did not get a kick out of Love Hurts, which stars Everything Everywhere All at Once and Goonies and Indiana Jones star Ke Huy Quan, at 23% rotten. Love Hearts is better in its reviews at 85% fresh.
Universal/DreamWorks Animation’s Dog Man was the top dog last night with $881K, +4% from Wednesday for a first week of $40.4M. The hope is that it can potentially hit $20M in weekend 2.
More…
Best of Deadline
‘The Apprentice’ Oscar Nominees Sebastian Stan & Jeremy Strong On Why It’s “More Of A Horror Movie” With "Monstrous Egos"
'Prime Target' Release Guide: When Are New Episodes Available On Apple TV+?
A Full Timeline Of Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni's 'It Ends With Us' Feud In Court, Online & In The Media
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.