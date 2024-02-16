Heart Month: Local doctor discusses heart attack symptoms unrelated to chest pain
Heart Month: Local doctor discusses heart attack symptoms unrelated to chest pain
Heart Month: Local doctor discusses heart attack symptoms unrelated to chest pain
The use of Ozempic for weight loss has become a major talking point in Hollywood, and Kelly Osbourne recently told E! News that she supports it.
Federal investigators have linked a particular listeria contamination to illnesses dating back to June 2014. Here's a primer on the bacterium, what causes it and how it spreads.
Have you ever seen a cavernous spac filled with stocked grocery shelves but no customers? It's called a dark store and here's what you need to know about them.
Toronto police have arrested a woman and are looking for a man after a stabbing inside a TTC subway station on Thursday afternoon.The victim, a man, was listed in life-threatening condition on Thursday night, according to police.Police said they were called to Wilson station at about 5:30 p.m.Toronto paramedics said the man in his 50s was taken to a trauma centre. Following the stabbing, the station was evacuated and subway trains bypassed it as police investigated. Bus routes were being diverte
The Atlantic diet is linked to reduced belly fat and lower risk of disease, and it's full of carb-rich foods like bread and pasta, new research suggests.
For Carly and Ben Seligman, banking their two children's umbilical cord blood felt like investing in medical insurance.The Calgary couple no longer trust that the potentially life-saving stem cells they have spent thousands of dollars to preserve remain viable or safe."Collecting and banking the cord blood felt like this sort of one-time opportunity to leave future medical doors open for your child," Carly Seligman said in an interview."You want to try and give your child every opportunity."The
Speaking to reporters alongside Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remarked on the health-care agreement signed between the federal government and Manitoba. "Our government stepped up to commit $200 billion to strengthen health care across Canada," Trudeau said. "We'll work with provinces to create tailored agreements to fit their unique challenges."
Daniel McClelland never thought he would have to wait for almost three years to be able to eat solid foods again."I can do pancakes, but I kind of have to shove them in — slurp it in, if you will," said the 38-year-old Winnipegger, who is on a waitlist for a jaw joint replacement surgery that can't be done in Manitoba. "I can't open my mouth at all or chew," he said, leaving him limited to soft foods like soups, yogurt, scrambled eggs, mashed potatoes and protein shakes. In June 2021, McClelland
Researchers suggested patients could benefit from more support from clinicians for years after diagnosis.
The illness, which is often considered "rare," killed tens of millions of people in medieval Europe.
“And when I got to you — Zach was there yelling my name. And so I’m like ‘Oh my gosh he’s dying like this is it,’” Tori recalled
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry said Friday that he immediately arranged to go to London after his father, King Charles III, called to tell him he had cancer. “I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could," Harry told the news program “Good Morning America.” “I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go see and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.’’ Harry arrived from California less than 48 hours after Buckingham Palace announced on Feb. 5 that the
I knew weight-loss drugs would change my body. I wasn't prepared for what they would do to my brain.
Richmond city council held two rowdy nights of public hearings this week after tabling a motion on whether or not the city should look into bolstering its harm reduction services. Late last night, council voted eight-two in favour of asking city staff to analyze the potential benefits and challenges of opening a supervised consumption site near Richmond Hospital, and collaborating with Vancouver Coastal Health to fund and provide harm reduction services on site. On Wednesday VCH released a state
You don't have to pick up bulky, heavy weights to reap the benefits of strength work. Here's how Joe Holder says to get started.
UV treatment for psoriasis is a real thing — but so is the fact that tanning beds cause skin cancer. We got the truth about indoor tanning and psoriasis.
There may be a big shift in the CDC's recommendation for people who are sick with COVID-19 — and infectious disease experts have thoughts.
Several Los Angeles firefighters were injured in an explosion Thursday, with at least two who were initially reported to be in critical condition.
The listeria outbreak led to another recall as Bristol Farms Chicken Taco Kit became the latest addition in the ongoing effort to curb bacteria spread
There have been a staggering 26,000 rape-related pregnancies in that state since the fall of Roe v. Wade. | Opinion