Heart Month: Local doctor discusses heart attack symptoms unrelated to chest pain

Daniel McClelland never thought he would have to wait for almost three years to be able to eat solid foods again."I can do pancakes, but I kind of have to shove them in — slurp it in, if you will," said the 38-year-old Winnipegger, who is on a waitlist for a jaw joint replacement surgery that can't be done in Manitoba. "I can't open my mouth at all or chew," he said, leaving him limited to soft foods like soups, yogurt, scrambled eggs, mashed potatoes and protein shakes. In June 2021, McClelland