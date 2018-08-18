Forgetabble showing from TNC star

Armel of TNC: Armel looked lost against Team Secret as TNC take two more losses in The International 2018. The Filipino star finished with a KDA of 10/13/8.



Armel kicked off the important series with Storm Spirit in the midlane. He was off to a thundering start as he dominated MidOne's Arc Warden during the laning stage. Unfortunately for Armel, he was often ganked by Secret in the mid game to prevent him from snowballing to a raid boss. Secret didn't manage to slow Armel down that much however as he was still getting important pickoffs for his team. But a crucial death for Armel in the late game costed them the game. In Game 2, Armel shifted to the safelane with Ursa. Despite having a favorable match-up against Fata's Wraith King, Armel was killed in the laning stage. Overall, Armel just felt underwhelming as he was not really doing anything for TNC most of the time.



