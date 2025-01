The Daily Beast

Bill Maher has a theory about Vice President-elect J.D. Vance’s real role in the Donald Trump administration, and it’s not energizing white working-class voters. “I think J.D. Vance is just a placeholder for Don Jr.,” he said of the Ohio senator and Hillbilly Elegy author. According to Maher, the U.S. under Trump is following in the footsteps of countries like North Korea and Syria, where “they have elections, wink wink, but really it’s just the scion of the ruling family that takes over.”