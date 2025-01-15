'Heartbreaking:' Wildfires leave Los Angeles communities in ruins. See photos of the damage
Amaris Encinas, USA TODAY
·1 min read
It's all hands-on deck in Southern California, where deadly fires continue to burn due to a combination of high winds, low humidity and relentless drought conditions.
Since multiple fires ignited across various communities in Los Angeles County last week, tens of thousands were forced to evacuate, more than 12,000 homes were destroyed or damaged and at least 24 people have been killed.
Scores of firefighters, including hundreds of prison inmates, are working around the clock to extinguish the flames amid "particularly dangerous" weather conditions in northern Los Angeles County and Ventura County areas.
President Joe Biden announced on Friday that the federal government would cover 100% of the costs incurred by California wildfires for the next 180 days. Biden has also encouraged people impacted by the wildfires to apply for assistance through Federal Emergency Management Agency programs.
"That said, that was a heartbreaking weekend for a lot of people in Los Angeles," Biden said Tuesday. "Ash was raining down like snow. Homes burned to the ground − thousands of those homes are gone. And we learned we lost more of our fellow Americans."
According to Biden, it's going to "cost tens of billions of dollars" to get the City of Angels back to where it once was.
Below are photos that capture the aftermath of the blazes, which continue to burn.
Track wildfires burning across the Los Angeles area
Aircraft battling fires raging through the Los Angeles area are dropping more than water: Hundreds of thousands of gallons of hot-pink fire suppressant ahead of the flames in a desperate effort to stop them before they destroy more neighborhoods.
Authorities still haven’t determined an official cause for any of the fires that have devastated the Los Angeles area, but residents are pointing to remnants of a New Year's Day fire as a possible cause of the Palisades Fire.
As uncontrolled blazes have turned large swaths of Los Angeles into hellscapes the last week, Associated Press photographers have been on the frontlines. Balancing the need for safety with the risks of getting close to wildfires, these photojournalists have also had to manage their emotions. Seeing unimaginable destruction and suffering is hard.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Millions Southern Californians faced new wildfire warnings Tuesday, and tens of thousands saw their power shut off as strong winds blew across the parched landscape around Los Angeles where two massive blazes have been burning for a week.
