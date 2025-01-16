'We are heartbroken' family of Hollister High School car crash victim says
A truck driver based in Airdrie, Alta., has been named a "Highway Angel" by the Truckload Carriers Association after he pulled over to help a trapped man whose tractor-trailer had rolled over on the highway. Early on Nov. 27, transport driver Kingsley Ogieva, who lives in Saskatoon but drives for a company based in Airdrie, was driving along Highway 2 near Bowden when he found the southbound lane partially blocked. As he drove past the trailer, Ogieva realized the driver was stuck. He says he di
Although it was a kind gesture, those who waited for the single taxi doing round trips for more than 100 guests didn't get home until the middle of the night
January is one of the best times of the year to buy a new car. That's because dealerships have to sell the older models to make room for newer vehicles. Dealerships also...
A man and his young passenger were killed in a head-on crash in Quinte West near CFB Trenton Tuesday afternoon, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).In a news release, the OPP said officers from the Quinte West detachment were called to the collision between a car and pick-up truck on Old Highway 2 near Quinte View Drive around 3:45 p.m.The car's driver, an unnamed 26-year-old from nearby Stirling, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A five-year-old passenger later died in a h
The suspect was able to flee the scene in the stolen vehicle
The abrupt end of a federal program giving Canadians money to buy electric vehicles is creating confusion among dealerships, automakers and customers, as well as threatening to slow sales in a market seen as a key part of the country's climate ambitions.Last Friday, the federal government announced that the Incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles (iZEV) program would be "paused" ahead of its scheduled March end date, as funds were running out due to a "surge of interest."An update on Monday said t
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s pick to head the Transportation Department promised Wednesday to scrutinize Boeing's safety issues, streamline regulations and not interfere in ongoing agency investigations into Elon Musk’s electric car company if confirmed as secretary.
Kayeley Williams and her daughter, Maddie, died in the single-vehicle crash on Monday, Jan. 6
TORONTO — Automakers in Canada are calling for the end of electric vehicle sales mandates because of the sudden pause of federal EV incentives and what they say is the slow build-out of charging infrastructure.
U.S. automobile safety regulators are closing their preliminary investigation into General Motors' Cruise robotaxis without taking further action. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the Office of Defects Investigation opened a preliminary evaluation in October 2023 to determine whether vehicles equipped with an Automated Driving System made and operated by Cruise LLC were using appropriate caution around pedestrians in the roadway after receiving two reports of crashes involving pedestrians. The office also identified two public reports of Cruise ADS-equipped vehicles encroaching on pedestrians in crosswalks.
SALT LAKE CITY — Montreal Canadiens forward Emil Heineman will be sidelined for three to four weeks after he was involved in a pedestrian accident Monday afternoon in Utah.
Looking to save on gas through your golden years? Auto expert Chris Pyle from JustAnswer breaks down what retirees need to know about hybrid vehicles -- including some surprising long-term costs. Be...
The planes, carrying more than 350 people, experienced "a loss of required separation" while preparing to land at the same Phoenix airport, the FAA said.
Police say a Winston-Salem man has died in a crash along Peters Creek Parkway. On Jan. 14, 2025, around 1:36 am, the Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a reported vehicle collision with injuries.
A six-month-old baby died after her pram was hit by a vehicle in a car park, a coroner has been told. An inquest into her death was opened on Tuesday at Pembrokeshire Coroner's Court. PC Carrie Sheridan, the coroner's officer for Pembrokeshire, said police received reports from the ambulance service that a crash had occurred "involving a single motor vehicle and a child's pram".
U.S. passenger Zachary Greear disrupted a United Airlines flight from Amsterdam to New Jersey, on Monday, Jan. 13
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. auto safety regulators on Wednesday closed a probe into whether General Motors’ self-driving unit Cruise robotaxis were taking sufficient precautions to safeguard pedestrians. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which opened the probe in October 2023, said it was aware of five incidents involving a collision between a Cruise vehicle and a pedestrian, including three that involved injuries. NHTSA said the Cruise vehicle unsuccessfully tried to avoid each collision.
Description: Expertly upgraded 1966 Corvette 427 Roadster offers modern drivability and classic style—a turnkey C2 perfect for enthusiasts.
With today's inflated car prices, Americans are more apt to hold on to their cars longer and even drive them into the ground if necessary. Find More: 6 SUVs That Last Longer Than You Think and Are...