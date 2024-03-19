'Heartbroken' grandparents call for right to see grandchildren

The petition was launched in hopes of securing rights for grandparents

Two grandparents say being prevented from seeing their grandchildren is "like a living bereavement".

The couple stopped having contact with their grandchildren last year.

A petition has been launched which would see the introduction of a legal right of contract between grandparents and grandchildren.

It is being backed by the Bristol Grandparents Support Group.

"The heart wrenching thing is or grandson is of an age of understanding... he must be wondering where we've gone," explained the grandfather.

He said the couple fear their grandson thinks they have "betrayed" him.

After going to the Bristol Grandparents Support Group for a meeting, they said they realised they were "not the only ones".

"You feel ashamed, you feel embarrassed, you feel isolated," added the grandfather.

This petition, they believe, is "absolutely necessary and will be beneficial for millions".

The Worcester Grandparents Support Group, which set up the petition, said: "UK grandparents have no automatic right of contact with their grandchildren.

"They can lose contact with a grandchild if the parents split up or for other reasons."

'Pain like no other'

Another grandparent, from Bath, said: "It's a pain like no other. It's a grief that I wake up with every day."

When asked about the petition she said: "The grandchildren's wishes need to be borne in mind, but on the whole, where it is appropriate, there should be a law protecting this [contact]."

"This is about the grandchildren and what they're losing out on," she added.

A government spokesperson said: "The government recognises the important role of grandparents in children’s lives and the stability they can provide in families when parents separate.

“Grandparents can apply to the courts to decide arrangements for a child’s upbringing, such as where and who they live with, and we’ve invested over £23 million in mediation funding to support more families resolve issues out of court.”

