'Heartbroken' Love Island Stars Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Confirm Split After 5 Years

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague in 2019 Ricky Vigil via Getty Images for Misspap

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have each shared emotional statements confirming they have ended their relationship after five years together.

The social media influencer and boxer met during the fifth series of Love Island back in 2019, and had remained a couple ever since.

However, on Wednesday afternoon, a devastated Molly-Mae revealed that her relationship with her fiancé had “come to an end”.

“Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this,” she admitted on Instagram. “After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.”

“I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end,” she continued. “I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.”

Molly-Mae told her fans: “I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it’s right to share this with you all.

“Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I’ll be back when it feels right.”

An hour later, Tommy released his own statement, which read: “I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship.

“The past five years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi, and I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority.

“Please respect our privacy, and our families privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy's Instagram statements Instagram

After three years together, the former couple announced in September 2022 they were expecting their first child, with Molly-Mae giving birth to a baby girl, who they named Bambi, the following January.

Just over a year ago, they announced that they were engaged.

