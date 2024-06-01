'Heartsick' Jennifer Lopez cancels US tour dates

Jennifer Lopez has said she is "devastated" after cancelling the US leg of her This Is Me... Live tour.

Ticketing company Live Nation announced on Friday that the 2024 summer tour was cancelled, saying the singer is " taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends".

Addressing fans through her On the Jlo newsletter, the singer wrote: "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down."

Live Nation assured fans in a statement that they will be automatically refunded.

The tour comes off the back of Lopez's ninth studio album This Is Me... Now, which was released 20 years after her hit album, This Is Me... Then. It is the singer's first album for five years.

Kicking off in Orlando on 26 June, the two-month tour of North America was due to conclude in Houston at the end of August.

Writing to fans, Lopez said: "I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary.

"I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time."

The tour cancellation comes as speculation continues about the state of Lopez's marriage to actor Ben Affleck. There have also been rumours of poor ticket sales for the series of concerts.

At a press junket for her new sci-fi movie Atlas last week, Lopez dismissed a question concerning reports of problems with her marriage.

During a Q&A session, the star was asked if her possible divorce from Affleck "is real?" to which she responded “You know better than that.”

The couple were last seen together earlier this week at Affleck’s daughter Violet’s graduation ceremony. They have been married since July 2022.