Heartstopper confirms season 3's release date

Heartstopper season 3 has confirmed it'll return to our screens this October with a special clip of Nick and Charlie.

Netflix announced the coming-of-ager adapted from Alice Oseman's graphic novel series will start streaming on October 3.

The streamer posted a video of Charlie (Joe Locke) debating whether he should tell his boyfriend Nick (Kit Connor) he loves him – and the video features a snippet of Billie Eilish's new song 'Birds of a Feather'.

Following last season's cliffhanger, in which Charlie was just about to text Nick those three little words but couldn't bring himself to hit "send", it seems that this season Charlie will be resolute to let his boyfriend know how he feels.

The video sees Charlie rehearsing an "I love you" speech for Nick, scared that by telling him he will make him feel pressured to reciprocate. Charlie's sister Tori offers him advice, telling him to just go for it and open his heart to Nick as soon as he can.

Later on, a hesitant Charlie greets Nick at the door. Despite being visibly emotional and smitten, he can't get the words out, leaving the exciting yet terrifying milestone for another time.

The hotly-anticipated new season won't just see Charlie struggling to convey his feelings, but also the introduction of some new characters.

Marvel star Hayley Atwell is joining the Nelson family as Nick's Aunt Diane, taking Nick on a summer holiday to Menorca and giving him tough advice about his relationship.

Back to Black's Eddie Marsan will be portraying Geoff, Charlie's wise and straight-talking therapist, while Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey will cameo as Jack Maddox, an Instagram-famous classicist who just so happens to be Charlie's celebrity crush.

Heartstopper seasons 1-2 are streaming on Netflix. Season 3 will start streaming on October 3.

