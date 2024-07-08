Heartstopper season 3 first look unveils new character

Netflix has unveiled first look images for Heartstopper season three, with a new character set to join the gang.

Filming on the upcoming season officially wrapped last December, with Netflix recently confirming that eight new episodes will be released on the streaming service on October 3.

In the new images, we can see Nick and Charlie lovingly staring at each other, as well as Charlie sharing a tender moment with his sister Tori.

We can also see Darcy and Tara in a warm embrace, Charlie and Isaac reading at the beach, Elle and Tao at a party, and the whole gang enjoying a day at the zoo.

The pictures also tease the arrival of new character Oliver (played by Jensen Clayden), who notably appeared in the comics as Tori and Charlie's youngest brother – though the series will instead feature Oliver as their cousin.

"Oliver Spring will be making a small but festive appearance in Season 3 of Heartstopper as a younger cousin of Tori and Charlie," said the show's creator and author Alice Oseman.

"I'm so excited for the fans of the show to meet this beloved character from the comics!"

Oliver isn't the only new character to appear in Heartstopper's hotly-anticipated third season, with a host of new faces set to make their entrance later this year.

Marvel star Hayley Atwell is joining the Nelson family as Nick's Aunt Diane, taking Nick on a summer holiday to Menorca and giving him tough advice about his relationship.

Back to Black's Eddie Marsan will be portraying Geoff, Charlie's wise and straight-talking therapist, while Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey will cameo as Jack Maddox, an Instagram-famous classicist who just so happens to be Charlie's celebrity crush.

Speaking to Netflix, Oseman previously teased what to expect from season three, saying: "Season two ended with Nick beginning to understand the extent of Charlie's mental health issues and it's this that will drive the story through season three.

"While Heartstopper will always celebrate the joyful and point towards hope, I'm really excited that we are allowing the tone of the show to mature alongside our beloved characters growing up."

She added: "Mental health, sex, university ambitions, and more: Nick, Charlie, and the Heartstopper teens are getting older, learning more about themselves and each other, and experiencing new desires, new fears, and new joys as they approach adulthood."

Heartstopper seasons 1-2 are streaming on Netflix. Season 3 will premiere on Netflix on October 3.





