Heartstopper star Kit Connor responds to viral scene

Heartstopper star Kit Connor has responded to his viral scene with Marvel's Hayley Atwell.



The hit Netflix show's third season arrived earlier this month, reuniting fans with Connor's character Nick Nelson, Joe Locke's Charlie Spring and their friends at Truham Grammar School.

We were also introduced to some new faces this season, including Nick's aunt Diane, played by Atwell.

In one particularly poignant scene that's gone viral online, Nick confided in his aunt about Charlie's eating disorder and broke down in tears as he admitted he's struggling to support his boyfriend without telling their friends or Charlie's parents.

Diane told Nick that it wasn't his responsibility to help Charlie no matter how much he loves him. She added that Charlie needed help from professionals who understand eating disorders and know how to treat them properly.

Despite the widespread praise for his performance, Connor has claimed he didn't feel the scene was his best work and he was surprised to learn it had gone viral.

"Hayley did really beautifully in that scene. Really. That was a hard scene to film because we had an hour to shoot it. And it’s not short," he told Teen Vogue.

"I was really worried about it to be honest… But I’m glad that people like it. I tried to watch it and I was like, I’m not very good in this scene."

Meanwhile, Locke previously discussed Charlie's mental health struggles and what it was like taking on the storyline during an interview with Digital Spy, saying: "It's weird to say that it was exciting, because obviously it's not an exciting thing to see.

"But as an actor, it's always nice to be able to portray something with as much authenticity and truthfulness as you can which is always what I aimed for.

"Alice [Oseman] wrote the storyline so there's so much love and empathy, but also truthfulness and not hiding away from the darkness of it as well, which I think is what makes it so successful."

Heartstopper seasons 1-3 are streaming on Netflix.

Beat is a charity which raises awareness and understanding of eating disorders, and supports those affected by them. It has a one-to-one secure messaging service, and details of its phone helplines can be found here.

